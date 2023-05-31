2206XX-CC-vet-golf-1.jpg (copy)

In this 2022 photo: Professional Golf Association pro Tim Hume instructs four veterans during a PGA HOPE Citrus County event that aims to teach the basics of golf to vets with disabilities. Recently, Charlie Meade, lead golf instructor for the program at the Plantation on Crystal River, was awarded the regional PGA Patriot Award for bringing the program to Citrus County.

Above, Citrus County resident Josh White takes in the lesson on the driving range at The Plantation. White, a United States Marine corporal, lost both legs in 2012 while on patrol in Afghanistan.

When Charlie Meade, PGA golf instructor at Plantation on Crystal River, learned he had been given the regional North Florida PGA West Central Chapter Patriot Award for his part in bringing the PGA HOPE program to Citrus County disabled veterans in 2022, he was both honored and humbled.

“I’m really honored to have won that, but for me it’s about the veterans,” Meade said.

Charlie Meade

