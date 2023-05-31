In this 2022 photo: Professional Golf Association pro Tim Hume instructs four veterans during a PGA HOPE Citrus County event that aims to teach the basics of golf to vets with disabilities. Recently, Charlie Meade, lead golf instructor for the program at the Plantation on Crystal River, was awarded the regional PGA Patriot Award for bringing the program to Citrus County.
Above, Citrus County resident Josh White takes in the lesson on the driving range at The Plantation. White, a United States Marine corporal, lost both legs in 2012 while on patrol in Afghanistan.
Charlie Meade, golf professional and lead instructor for the local PGA HOPE program at Plantation on Crystal River, was recently given the regional PGA Patriot Award for bringing the PGA HOPE program for disabled veterans to Citrus County.
When Charlie Meade, PGA golf instructor at Plantation on Crystal River, learned he had been given the regional North Florida PGA West Central Chapter Patriot Award for his part in bringing the PGA HOPE program to Citrus County disabled veterans in 2022, he was both honored and humbled.
“I’m really honored to have won that, but for me it’s about the veterans,” Meade said.
Created in 2016, the national program uses professional instructors to teach the game of golf to those who have served our country.
The Patriot Award is presented by the PGA of America to a PGA Professional who “personifies patriotism through the game of golf and demonstrates unwavering commitment and dedication to the men and women who have valiantly served and protected the United States of America,” according to the PGA website.
“He’ll say it’s no big deal, but to get the PGA HOPE program in Citrus took him years,” said Meade’s son Caleb, himself a veteran who served 10 years as a Navy corpsman including during wartime in Iraq.
Meade said his son was the reason he wanted to bring PGA HOPE to Citrus County.
“My wife and I saw firsthand the impact of deployments on military (personnel), and that really impacted me to want to help our local veterans,” Meade said. “We’ve had Vietnam veterans, those from Iraq and Afghanistan and Desert Storm. They’re from different branches of the military, from different time periods, but they have a common experience.”
Meade said it’s so much more than just golf lessons.
“A lot of them have PTSD, and when they first come here they’re all very quiet,” he said. “But by the end of the week they’ve developed relationships and they start to play golf together and open up. It’s really heartwarming to see them all come together.”
Since the local PGA HOPE program started last year, 36 veterans have gone through the program and currently, another 17 are not only learning the game but finding therapeutic help while swinging a club.
“We’ve had such great feedback, and right now we have a waiting list,” Meade said. “Our next one will be in the fall, the first part of October, and we may even do two programs that same week because the response has been so great.
He hopes to have one group that’s all female veterans.
“I’ve been a golf professional for 23 years, and this is the best golf program I’ve ever been involved in,” Meade said. “I love the healing that takes place.”
The program is free to veterans, funded by the PGA of America.
To learn more, go online at www.nfpga.com and click on the PGA Hope icon.
Online registration for the fall session will be available Aug. 22, 2023.