Citrus County motorists got sticker shock at the gas pump last week when prices jumped 17 cents to an average $3.58 per gallon.
That’s the highest it’s been in two months.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Citrus County motorists got sticker shock at the gas pump last week when prices jumped 17 cents to an average $3.58 per gallon.
That’s the highest it’s been in two months.
Overall, prices surged 32 cents the last two weeks, according to AAA - The Auto Club Group.
A random GasBuddy check Monday found the lowest price in Citrus County was $3.29 at a Homosassa Citgo and the highest were scattered among three stations in Crystal River and Hernando.
"There appears to be little good news on the gas price front, with prices unlikely to turn around any time soon,” GasBuddy spokesman Patrick De Haan said.
Prices in Florida are 43.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 20.9 cents higher than this time last year. The cheapest it’s been in the last 10 years was in January 2016 when the national average was $1.82.
"It's unusual to see big gains like this in January, but global fundamentals have kept upward pressure on prices at the pump,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said. “Oil investors are bullish that global fuel demand will rise now that China, the world's largest oil importer, is reopening its economy."
Fueling some hope for drivers is that oil prices declined 2% last week, after rising 10% the previous two weeks, he said.
The Auto Club Group recommends these ways to save gas:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices in Citrus County
- Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2%.
- Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.