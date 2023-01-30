Gas prices see big drop in last week

Gas prices in Citrus County on Monday ranged from $3.29 to $3.69. The state average is $3.58 per gallon.

 

Citrus County motorists got sticker shock at the gas pump last week when prices jumped 17 cents to an average $3.58 per gallon.

That’s the highest it’s been in two months.

Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.

