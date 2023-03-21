Local fourth-grade students from Floral City, Inverness Primary and Pleasant Grove elementary schools recently enjoyed visiting with Living Historians representing life in Florida in the mid-1800s at Fort Cooper State Park.
For those unfamiliar with it, Living Historians dress up in period clothing from a certain era and use it to teach others about history in a much more interactive way, incorporating historically accurate tools and activities to give participants a sense of stepping back in time.
So, the students got to engage in interactive presentations given by the park's Living Historians of various aspects of what life looked like back in the 1830s to 40s.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
They encountered and worked with a fur trapper, cracker cattleman, a Cooper, weaver, spinner (of fibers), sutler, Seminole Indians, members of the Georgia militia and a local historian, Tom Ritchie. They also had hands-on fun, sawing wood, pumping water, grinding corn and washing clothes with a washboard, bar of soap and a tub of water.
Then the group of more than 220 students, their teachers and chaperones ended their busy morning on March 17 with a picnic in the park.
“It was a great day for students, teachers and parent chaperones. The weather was perfect, and the fourth graders were excited about interacting with real live history," said Friends of Fort Cooper member Jeanne Messersmith.
Fort Cooper State Park, a 710-acre historic site in Inverness, utilizes Living History to educate the public on the history of Fort Cooper in the Second Seminole War.
Following a siege of U.S. troops by the Seminoles at Fort Cooper in 1836, which ended with the U.S. driving the Seminoles out of the area, the site was used as a reconnaissance and dispatch post by various units of the U.S. Army until the war’s end in 1842.
Day-of, entrance fees to the park were waived and transportation to and from the park was provided by a Yellow Buses in the Park grant from the Florida State Parks Foundation.
The event was sponsored by the Friends of Fort Cooper Inc., and Fort Cooper State Park, located at 3100 S. Old Floral City Road in Inverness.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.