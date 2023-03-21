Local fourth-grade students from Floral City, Inverness Primary and Pleasant Grove elementary schools recently enjoyed visiting with Living Historians representing life in Florida in the mid-1800s at Fort Cooper State Park.

For those unfamiliar with it, Living Historians dress up in period clothing from a certain era and use it to teach others about history in a much more interactive way, incorporating historically accurate tools and activities to give participants a sense of stepping back in time.

