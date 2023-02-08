The Academy of Environmental Science bought itself some time and won’t have to close its doors, at least for now.
Facing hefty repairs requirements to its Crystal River facility, the nonprofit, tuition-free public charter school needed to raise about $300,000 to make needed repairs this summer to meet ADA compliance and safety standards.
The school, which caters to about 110 ninth- and tenth-graders, has been fundraising and asking for local governments to help.
Principal Ernest Hopper told the Chronicle on Wednesday that the school has raised about $339,000, both in cash and committed donations, enough for this summer’s phase of repairs that includes repairing a broken elevator and the building’s steel floor joists and balconies.
“But we need to keep this going,” Hopper said, “because we could be in the same place next year.”
The charter school offers its students interested in environmental sciences a hands-on learning experience. Many of its students have gone on to careers in the sciences or become active in environmental issues. The school gets its funding from the state.
Hopper said the school needs to raise a total of about $700,000 for this summer’s work and the next few phases over the coming four years.
But there are still plenty of unknowns that could create problems.
Although Hopper’s construction advisers have estimated this summer’s work at about $250,000, the school hasn’t confirmed that price. With materials and labor shortages, costs could come in higher than expected.
Hopper said the repairs are what’s to be expected.
“It’s going to happen to any building out there,” he said.
Hopper said fundraising has to continue and that his board members are looking for foundations that could also contribute.
“With our situation, the school district doesn’t own the building,” Hopper said, adding that there’s never been enough revenue from enrollment to take on major repair projects.
AES functions out of a city-owned building complex at 12695 W. Fort Island Trail in Crystal River. The AES site was purchased through a partnership with the state of Florida, AES, the Citrus County School Board, and the city of Crystal River.
The city leases the building free to the AES, which is responsible for all maintenance, upkeep and repairs. The city has no financial obligations regarding the site.
If the school abandons the site, it would revert back to the state.
AES board member Tom Gotterup told the Chronicle recently that’s part of the problem because it doesn’t allow the school any collateral in seeking loans. He also said that state law does not allow the county school board to donate or loan AES money.
But for now, Hopper is relieved fundraising has come through and the school’s doors will remain open after summer’s repairs.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.