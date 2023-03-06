February marked the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection providing easily accessible local COVID-19 data, such as the number of deaths from the virus that caused more than 1.1 million deaths in the US alone.
The change in how the CDC reported COVID-19 data coincided with the Biden administration’s notification in February to states that the COVID-19 public health emergency will end May 11, 2023.
County, state, and nation-wide COVID-19 public reporting data was provided for more than two years through the agency’s Community Profile website. The agency’s final COVID-19 release was for data through Feb. 23.
The CDC’s profile page for Citrus County as of Feb. 23 reported 38,779 total cases and 1,146 total deaths.
As of March 6, 2023 there were 64 new COVID-19 cases in Citrus County, according to a CDC March 6 spreadsheet. The number of new cases was a 36% decrease from the number the previous week.
The CDC reports only that there were fewer than 10 deaths in the county. Other CDC websites report only that the data regarding deaths by county is not available. The Florida Department of Health website updates its COVID-19 data every two weeks, but also doesn’t report deaths by county from the COVID-19 virus.
There were nine hospital admissions in Citrus County due to the virus, according to the data the CDC continues to make available.
The Chronicle requested of the CDC mortality information rates due to COVID-19, or a government website that has that information, but the agency did not make that available.
CDC spokesman Nicholas Spinelli directed the Chronicle to a CDC website that read, in part “Based on current COVID-19 trends, the Department of Health and Human Services is planning for the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 …to expire at the end of the day on May 11, 2023.”
“CDC COVID-19 data surveillance has been a cornerstone of our response, and during the Public Health Emergency. The U.S. Department of health and Human Services has had the authority to require lab test reporting for COVID-19. At the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency, HHS will no longer have this express authority to require this data from labs.
That means the CDC might no longer be able to track the percentage of positive test results in a county or region. That information is a key indicator of whether there is a COVID-19 surge in a community or if a county is not testing enough.
In additional news, HHS officials said the federal government will continue to supply free COVID-19 vaccines and treatments until the federal supply runs out. So, people will still be able to get a free COVID shot at a pharmacy through the early summer.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there were 11,191 new COVID-19 cases Florida wide between Feb. 24- March 2.
As of March 2, 2023 there have been 86,850 deaths in Florida due to COVID-19, according to the FDOH.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.