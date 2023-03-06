COVID19

Graphic depiction of a coronavirus 

 Fred Hiers Chronicle Reporter

February marked the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Protection providing easily accessible local COVID-19 data, such as the number of deaths from the virus that caused more than 1.1 million deaths in the US alone.

The change in how the CDC reported COVID-19 data coincided with the Biden administration’s notification in February to states that the COVID-19 public health emergency will end May 11, 2023.

