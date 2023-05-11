Some area hospitals saw their patient safety evaluation scores reach top percentiles by a nationally recognized, nonprofit that ranks thousands of health care facilities based on patient outcomes. Citrus County’s two hospitals were not among the best.
Both HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness and Bravera Health Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River continued to maintain a patient safety grade of C for the past couple of years.
For the Spring of 2023, the Leapfrog Group gave HCA Florida Citrus Hospital a grade of C. Leapfrog Group issues the grades in the spring and fall.
The overall letter grade of C is determined by many factors such as patient infection rates, complications following surgeries, falls, and the quality of health care professionals’ ability to communicate with patients about their treatment and follow-up care.
HCA Florida Citrus’ grade of C was preceded by a C both during the fall and spring of 22 and a C in the fall of 2021 and a B for the spring of 2021.
As for Bravera Health Seven Rivers, the Crystal River hospital received a C grade for spring and fall of 2022 and spring and fall of 2021.
Some area hospitals received top marks.
HCA Florida West Marion Hospital, which is a part of HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, received an A for the spring of 2023. That followed an A for the fall and spring of 2022, an A for the fall of 2021, and a B in the spring 0f 2021. Before then, the hospital had received Cs for its patient safety care.
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital received an A for the spring of 2023. That followed an A for the fall and spring of 2022, a B for the fall of 2021, and a C in the spring 0f 2021. Before then, the hospital had received Cs for its patient safety care.
AdventHealth Ocala Hospital received its first A grade for patient hospital safety. Since 2020, the hospital has received all Bs each spring and fall.
Some of the patient care problems that pulled down HCA Florida Citrus’ score included above average cases of MRSA infections among patients, blood infections, and urinary tract infections.
The hospital scored better than average on all seven of Leapfrog’s evaluations for patient safety during and after surgery.
Unfortunately, the hospital scored below average for ensuring patients avoid harmful events during treatments, dangerous bed sores, falls causing broken hips, and dangerous blood clots.
Bravera Citrus Seven Rivers reported greater than average cases of Clostridium difficile. C. diff is a bacterium that can cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, and fever. C. diff can spread via contaminated equipment or by providers who fail to properly wash their hands between patients.
The hospital also reported greater than average cases of blood infections, and surgical site infections after colon surgery. The hospital also reported worse than average cases of kidney injury after surgery, breathing problems following surgery, and accidental cuts and tears during surgery.
Also keeping the hospital from receiving a better grade than C, was the hospital’s report of worse than average number of dangerous bed sores, falls causing broken hips, and other harmful events.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization which assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade program is based solely on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients, according to the organization. The grading system is free to the public.
The Chronicle asked both HCA Florida Citrus and Brevara Health Seven Rivers to comment on their grades and what the hospital was doing to improve.
HCA Florida Citrus spokeswoman Katie Myers said that the hospital makes patient safety a priority.
“HCA Florida Citrus Hospital continues to focus on providing our community with the highest quality of care, safely and compassionately,” she wrote the Chronicle.
Rather than addressing the latest Leapfrog grades, Myers focused instead on some of her hospital’s latest milestones.
“We are very excited to have once again been recognized with the highest 3-Star quality ranking for both CABG and CABG + AVR for our cardiac surgery programs from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons,” she wrote. “We have also been honored with the highest Five-Star quality award for Labor and Delivery services for a third year in a row from Healthgrades, Breast Imaging Center of Excellence recognition from the American College of Radiology and the American Heart Association: Get With The Guidelines Gold Plus Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite honor. We will continue to focus on raising the bar and are proud of the great work our teams do each and every day as we thank our caregivers and celebrate National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week.”
Bravera Health spokeswoman Jennifer Siem said she would not be able to meet with her hospital team leaders to discuss the grades by the newspaper’s deadline today, but would be able to do so by early next week.
Leapfrog grades were released earlier this month.
To more fully review hospital patient safety grades, go to https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org/ and enter either a city or hospital name.