The Community Food Bank of Citrus County celebrated this week its 10th year distributing food to the hungry.
The nonprofit also cut a ribbon the same day and invited local dignitaries and other charities to celebrate its expansion after buying the 7,200-square-foot warehouse next door to its Homosassa distribution facility, doubling the operation’s size.
The food bank doesn’t distribute to individuals, but rather to 52 local charities that hand out groceries to their clients, making the food bank a good barometer for the food needs of the county and the local level of donations to meet those needs.
While the anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting were milestones, there have been others, but the kind you don’t want: growing numbers of people needing help, a decrease in donations, and a rise in prices for food that drive more people to seek help, as well as shrinking the buying power of the food bank.
Barbara Sprague has been the chief executive officer of the Community Food Bank of Citrus County for the past three years. The Chronicle asked Sprague a few question:
Q: Why has the need increased in Citrus County?
A: “The cost of living, the cost of housing, gas, food, utilities, plus everything else you need to live … and wages don’t (keep up) with the cost of living here,” she said. “It’s not a living wage (that many county residents get paid).”
Q: Do you ever charge local charities for food?
A: “Most of the time we try to give it away. The group’s nonprofit status allows it to only charge 6% above what the food bank paid for the food or 18 cents a pound for rescued food"
Q: There was an increase in food requests during the COVID pandemic. Did people recover and need less help as businesses opened again and people went back to work?
A: No. About five years ago the food bank distributed 1.8 million pounds of food in a single year. The pandemic pushed that up and last year the food bank distributed 5 million pounds. In 2023, that’s expected to go up to 6 million pounds. To meet demand and not have to turn local charities away, the food bank had to broaden the scope as to where it got food, which meant driving further and working with grocery stores to make sure anything that could be donated, is donated.
Q: What are some of the grocery stores that donate, and what do you do with food that can’t be given away?
A: “Publix, Walmart, Winn Dixie, Sam’s Club. They have pallets ready for us every day. The food bank will get about two million pounds of food this way in 2023.” Food that isn’t fit for human consumption is given to area farms for livestock and local wildlife sanctuaries.
Q: What is your operational budget and have donations changed, if at all?
A: “Donors have really been pulling back … as well as local businesses and foundations … Because their world has become more expensive too. And we’ve seen the (food) ordering process at the store level get tighter and more efficient. Food donations from groceries have fallen about 50%. So we’ve had to go to Sumter County (food) stores. We go to Tampa stores to make up for not enough food to distribute because we have to keep pace.”
Q: How is this impacting the families that need help with food?
A: “Families that used to get 50-75 pounds of food a couple of times a month now get 25-30 pounds. As a result, those families sign up with more charities for help, which puts more strain on the charitable organizations.”
Q: Does it feel like demand will only increase and one day you won’t be able to keep up and people will have to go hungry?
A: “We are ending hunger on a daily basis, but there’s that (changing) need depending on the economy, politics of the nation and community, but we try to keep meeting the need, and rise to the occasion.”
Q: What message would you like to get out to the public?
A: “People wait until they literally have nothing to eat. Don’t sacrifice that tank of gas you need to get to work (so you can afford to get food), or your medication. Come and get food. Our network will help you.”
The food bank can be reached at 352-628-3663 and at https://www.justserve.org/communityfoodbankofcitruscounty