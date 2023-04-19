The Community Food Bank of Citrus County celebrated this week its 10th year distributing food to the hungry.

The nonprofit also cut a ribbon the same day and invited local dignitaries and other charities to celebrate its expansion after buying the 7,200-square-foot warehouse next door to its Homosassa distribution facility, doubling the operation’s size.

Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.