Here’s what modeling is like.
One minute you’re being photographed with super-star Christina Aguilera feeding you spaghetti for the pages of a magazine or on a cover posing with supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and the next minute you’re in a room with 100 others who all want the next job and hearing someone say to you, “You’re all wrong for this. No thanks.”
“People mentally fail in modeling before they do physically, because it’s so up and down; you have to be mentally strong,” said Inverness hometown guy Ben Crofchick who is now a Los Angeles-based, international model.
“You drive or Uber an hour to a location, stand in a room with hundreds of models, wait two hours for your name to be called and then get rejected in five seconds,” he said.
“You walk out having spent your whole day to be rejected. But you have to know how to take that," he said. “If you can’t, you’ll self-destruct.”
•••
Crofchick, 24, credits his Inverness roots, his mother’s prayers and his own Christian faith that keeps him grounded as he navigates his way through his current career in modeling. He knows it could all go away in an instant.
Home on a visit from L.A., Crofchick stopped by the Chronicle recently to talk about being the “new face” in the fashion industry, which is both weird and wonderful.
“It’s strange. I’m a small town guy; I’m from Inverness — I played ball most of my life, Little League and baseball in high school,” he said. “I went to the final four with Citrus High in 2015, and I played football my senior year. I wasn’t thinking of being a model.”
After graduating from CHS in 2016, Crofchick went to Southeastern University, a private Christian college in Lakeland, to study communications.
He had plans to go into sales or something business-related. At the same time, he kept getting asked the same question when he was out at the mall or at a restaurant.
People would ask him, “Are you a model?”
His mother, Kaywood Pate, said even when he was younger, people would make comments like, “He should be a model.”
“He always wanted to be something,” she said. “He’s a goal setter and determined to accomplish his goals, and he’s very disciplined.”
Crofchick said in college there another student who was getting into modeling helped Crofchick take photos to put on Instagram and other social media — that’s how people get noticed by agents.
“Within a month I was contacted by my agent in L.A., who is still with me,” he said. “We set up a phone call and they wanted me to move to L.A.”
•••
April 15, 2019.
"I had $500 to my name," Crofchick said. "I sold a lot of my clothes and furniture, signed the contract and got on a plane.
“I was nervous; my family was nervous and they were all praying for me…it was a super humbling experience.
“The day I landed, I shot with a company called Moschino, an Italian company,” he said. “This is how important social media is now days: I flew out to L.A. with 1,100 followers, and after I shot with Moschino and they posted me on their social media, I had 10,000 followers within four days, then went to 30,000, then 50,000.
"All of a sudden, I’m this ‘new face’ in L.A. and everyone wants to shoot the new face," he said, "and that’s weird.
“I was this guy living with my mom in Inverness and then I’m in Miami sitting in a chair with hair and makeup people to be in a video with Luis Fonsi (Puerto Rican singer),” he said.
In the past four years, Crofchick has done runway modeling and advertising campaigns for companies like True Religion Jeans, ALO Yoga, Neiman Marcus, Nialaya Jewelry, Under Armour, Boohoo Man, Fashion Nova and the UK-based retailer ASOS.
He said much of his money is made through e-commerce, shooting for a few days modeling 50 or so different items of clothing for a company's website for online shopping.
"That gets you established," he said. "That's where the money is, and if companies like you, they'll stick with you."
Right before the end of 2022, Italian designers Stefano Gabbana and Stefano Dolce flew Crofchick to Milan to shoot a campaign for the luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, which will be out in stores and online Spring/Summer 2023.
And just before he came home to Florida for a visit, Crofchick shot a campaign for Kim Kardashian’s first men’s line for SKIMS (shapewear) and attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Los Angeles Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievement in fashion and beauty.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “But I’m just me. And I know this could all go away — I was in London when COVID shut everything down and spent the next year back at my mom’s. I had money saved and did a lot of social media stuff and did some workout videos, so you never know what could happen.
“That’s why I have other things in the works,” he said.
His mother said when her son first left for Los Angeles, she worried that he would be a “sheep among wolves.”
“But I’ve seen what he’s accomplished and how he’s turned down jobs that he didn’t think were good for him, and I’m so proud of him,” she said. “He has drive and he’s so disciplined, and as his mom I just trust that God will take care of him.”