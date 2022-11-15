Editor’s note: Across the nation, as people move into the season of family and feasting and celebration, others survive hand to mouth.
The annual Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 12-20, always just prior to Thanksgiving, is designed to not only draw attention to the problems of hunger and homelessness, but to move people to help.
Among the organizations in Citrus County contributing to the effort to help get people out of homelessness and into a better life is Nature Coast Church in Homosassa, the site of the cold weather shelter and a Sunday outreach ministry. Here’s their story:
•••
On a recent Sunday morning, the aroma of pork cooking in the oven filled the house next to Nature Coast Church on U.S. 19 in Homosassa.
The church calls the house and surrounding property, which was given to them as a gift, their “south campus.”
Homeless people in the area call it their haven.
Every Sunday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m, the house is open for a meal, a shower, a fresh change of clothing, a bus pass and a supply of personal care items.
It’s where people who, for the rest of the week live in the woods or their car or wherever they can find a spot, can do their laundry, can get assistance getting an ID or social security card, can sit on comfortable couches, can talk to people who genuinely care about them, who love them without judgment.
“It started with us becoming the cold weather shelter last year,” said Brad Bresson, Nature Coast Church’s pastor.
But it really started much earlier, Bresson said, when people with a heart for the needs of homeless people started coming to the church.
Bresson said another pastor had told him, “The best things your church will ever do are never dreamed up in an elder meeting or by your own wisdom; they happen when someone walks into your church who has a passion for ministry.”
“Over time, for some reason the Lord brought quite a few people here that really wanted to engage that aspect of our community,” Bresson said.
He added that, from the time the church broke ground on their building in 2014, they declared, “Our building is our community’s building.”
This past summer, a team of about 20 church members formed, committing themselves to providing a sit-down meal for those in the area who want one every Sunday after church.
Many of them use their own money to buy the food they cook and serve each week.
A person in the church provides three cases of water every week; another person hands the team $20 every Sunday at church.
Their goal is to involve other area churches to join them in this work of love.
Any given Sunday
Besides the outreach team from the church, Vikki Spiller of B.A.S.I.C.S. United and Carmon Forbus of God’s Shed of Love, are at the south campus well before noon every Sunday, setting up for the day’s guests.
Forbus’ organization provides donated personal care items to give out. Spiller organizes the clothing and has a huge folder full of information that she uses to help people who want housing to be “housing ready.”
Once the day’s meal is ready to be served, it’s set out on the kitchen counter, buffet style, while the people who are there to eat mill around, talking.
It looks like any other typical gathering of friends, waiting for lunch.
Randy and Connie and their two little dogs have been regulars for the past five or so weeks.
“A man named Don saw us on the side of the road and gave us a flyer,” Randy said. “I was interested in coming to church, and he said we could also take a shower and get some clothes and they’d feed us. I thought that was wonderful.”
The first Sunday they came to church, which isn’t a requirement to get a meal or a shower next door, the dogs came to church too.
“They sat on a couch, and every time they (the congregation) were praising the Lord, the dogs were praising the Lord, too,” Randy said.
Randy said he and Connie came to Citrus County from Ocala six months ago. They had been living in a mobile home, but the man who owned the property died and his family told Randy he had to leave.
“A guy my son knows told us we could get a house in Homosassa, so we came here, but there isn’t anything in Homosassa that we can rent,” Randy said. “I’ve got an income; I can pay, but there isn’t anything.”
He said he’s currently working with Mid-Florida Homeless Coalition to help him find a place to live.
“I don’t consider myself ‘homeless;’ I’m ‘houseless,’” he said. “I’ve never been in this situation before; I’ve always had a house. For us, this is only a very short-time thing, until I find something to rent.”
Randy added, “Homeless people need a little bit of help. A lot need help with alcohol and drug programs.
“What I don’t like is how the police hassle the homeless,” he said. “I know when they get a call they’re just doing their job. But they don’t need to be so nasty about it.”
For more information about Nature Coast Church and the outreach to homeless people, go to the website at: www.naturecoastchurch.com.
The church is at 5113 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34446. Phone: 352-628-6222.