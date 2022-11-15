Editor’s note: Across the nation, as people move into the season of family and feasting and celebration, others survive hand to mouth.

The annual Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, Nov. 12-20, always just prior to Thanksgiving, is designed to not only draw attention to the problems of hunger and homelessness, but to move people to help.

Christina Carlson packages up meals Sunday, Nov. 13, at the cold weather homeless shelter at Nature Coast Church. The church has become a leading partner in aiding the area’s homeless, providing not only a cold weather shelter, but also meals every Sunday along with other necessities provided by other community partners such as B.A.S.I.C.S United. 
Priscilla Romero, 14, a volunteer at the Nature Coast Church cold weather shelter, hangs up donated clothing for the homeless who will visit the shelter that afternoon for a meal, a shower, and other needs they might have. The shelter provides a meal every Sunday and works with other local outreach groups such as B.A.S.I.C.S United to provide clothing and hygiene products. The church hopes to partner with other local churches in the community to continue their outreach. Between 10 and 20 homeless individuals visit each Sunday.
A volunteer packages up roast pork Sunday, Nov. 13, in to-go containers for delivery to homeless people at Nature Coast Church. The cold weather shelter and homeless outreach at Nature Coast Church provides meals to area homeless every Sunday. Some homeless come to the church for their meals, a shower and other items while volunteers take meals out to others. All of the meals provided contain a protein, a vegetable, a starch and dessert.

