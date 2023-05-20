As a psychologist, now retired, Maria D. Vilela George knows about emotions and feelings.
When the pandemic first started, she began thinking about how this was something the entire world was experiencing all at the same time and about the emotions people were feeling.
“The pandemic pushed people away, but the desire to be close to family and friends inspired a beautiful project,” she said. “I realized that being together and talking about what we feel could somehow help people feel stronger during the nightmare that affected the lives of people around the world.”
As she explained, the common emotions that everyone feels — happiness, sadness, fear, anger, hope — are the same, but no one has the same story.
George, who was born and raised in Brazil and whose native language is Portuguese, wrote her first children’s book, "The Hugging Bow" in 2019 in honor of her younger sister, teacher Luciane (Lu) who died aged 38 from leukemia.
“The Hugging Bow,” which tells the story of a very curious satin ribbon that liked to help people and make friends, has been translated into 5 languages and will soon be in sign language. George also has a podcast where she tells stories for Portuguese-speaking children around the world.
When the pandemic hit, she had an idea for another children’s book.
She gathered nine authors of different ages — the youngest was 12 years old and the oldest, almost 70 — of different educational backgrounds and different places where they lived to write a children's book about emotions and feelings.
She told each of them to write a fairy tale and incorporate one or more of the common emotions into the story.
“When I read their stories, what I saw was that each story was really about them,” she said. “Some part of the story they wrote was about their story, their emotions.”
In one of the stories, a young boy has a little fear that lives in his backpack and goes to school with him — and it starts to grow.
The book, “Feel What I Tell, Tales That I Feel,” is a compilation of the nine individual fairy tales and a tenth story that combines all nine of the main characters to symbolize the union and friendship between people, George said.
“The main message I wanted to give — the pandemic kept everyone apart at a time we needed to be together, because when we’re together it makes us strong,” she said.
The book originally was written in Portuguese by Brazilian authors, and then was translated into English by a Brazilian woman.
That’s when George realized “Brazilian English” isn’t the same as “American English,” so she enlisted two of her friends in Homosassa where she now lives, Connie Howell and Judy Neace, to “translate the translation.”
“Maintaining the emotion and reliability of the texts was the biggest challenge,” George said. “We got together several times and, between laughter and brainstorming, we worked on each of the stories one at a time. It was weeks of hard work, but the result was wonderful. The English version was ready.”
George said when she received the first copies, she was certain that, as in a fairy tale where the end is always good, her dream had come true.
“I know it’s a little thing, but I hope it’s my part to help kids be more aware of their emotions,” she said, “and for parents to be aware of their emotions, too.”
"I Feel what I Tell, Tales That I Feel" is available on Amazon.com.
Email Maria George at mvilela64@gmail.com.