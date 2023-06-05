After 31 years on the water, charter fisherman Chris Wilkins was shocked to see his worst fear become a reality - people stranded miles from shore, floating in the water during a storm.
"It was almost like a dream, like, am I really seeing people?" he said.
The three individuals were fortunate. Wilkins, the owner of Cool Change Fishing Charters, rescued the trio on June 4 after their boat sank off Crystal River.
The three men's boat, a 29-foot Wellcraft, sank that morning. They informed Wilkins that they felt the boat wobble, checked the rear, and discovered the ship's batteries flooded with water.
With the batteries submerged, none of the equipment had power - including the boat's radio, which could have been used to call the Coast Guard. Without any means to communicate their predicament, the men floated with life vests for hours, ending up 27 miles from shore.
Wilkins and his crew were on a regular fishing expedition when he decided to extend their outing. As they started heading back, a storm was beginning to intensify.
Around 4:30 p.m., Wilkins spotted the three individuals but had difficulty seeing them clearly due to the weather, even though they were less than 100 yards away.
The three men were brought aboard, and the Coast Guard was notified. Fortunately, they did not require medical attention.
The return journey was challenging, according to Wilkins, with 50 mph winds and rough waves. Nevertheless, he was relieved that the three were found before the storm worsened.
"They would've definitely died," he said. "Nobody knew where they were."
The men left as mysteriously as they were found, without revealing their names to Wilkins.
Meanwhile, Wilkins is awaiting further information from the Coast Guard. He considers the rescue a necessary act rather than an act of bravery.
"I'm not a hero," he said. "As a captain, it was my duty."
Contact Chronicle reporter Aidan Bush at 352-270-1823 or via e-mail at aidan.bush@chronicleonline.com.