A week before Robert Moll’s 100th birthday on July 10, he was at a doctor’s appointment.
While there, one of the nurses in the office said she wanted to see him.
“She said she’d never seen a 100-year-old before,” Moll said, chuckling. “I told her, ‘I’m not 100 yet!’”
He is, however, 100 today.
Recently, Moll talked about some of the highlights of the past 100 years.
Attack on Pearl Harbor: “My dad and I were laying across the bed watching a football game on TV when we heard the news,” Moll said.
Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941, was the last day of the NFL regular season.
“It was such a shock, and after that, we were glued to the news,” he said. “I was 18, and Nov. 18, 1942, when I was 19, I joined the Air Force, although back then it was called the Army Air Corps.”
Military service: For the first 10 months, Moll was a drill sergeant, in charge of a flight of 100 men between the ages of 17 and 45.
“Then I served on a troop carrier,” he said. “I was later recalled to Korea, but I ended up not having to go.”
Another highlight was going on an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., with his grandson.
"That was a long day, but it was a good day," he said.
Sports: “I was a pretty good bowler, and I played baseball when I was younger,” he said. “My dad wanted me to play professional (baseball), so during one game he and a spotter came to watch me play — I didn’t even know he was there.
“He wanted me to go to Detroit to their farm team, but I wanted to be an engineer. But I was a very good baseball player; I played first base,” he said. “I was kind of a jock. I broke my wrist pole vaulting, and that slowed me down a little bit.”
First car: “It was an old Chevrolet. I don’t know what year it was, but it had no air conditioning,” he said. “When I took my driving test, I had the brake on, so I had to wait 30 days to take it over.”
How he met his wife, Wilma: She was from Vincennes, Indiana, and he was in Indiana at a USO dance. She was upstairs and he was downstairs, and when she came downstairs he asked her to dance.
They did a lot of dancing during their 75-year marriage, from jitterbug to square dancing.
Wilma died in October 2019.
Career: Moll did a variety of things, from operating IBM equipment to teaching data processing to high school students and adults after he moved to Florida.
Moving to Florida: Moll was working at a gas company at the time that was merging with another company with its home office in Chicago.
“I had a decision to make,” he said. “Do I take the job in Chicago with a great salary, or do I go to Florida for a mediocre salary? I sold everything and moved to Florida.”
That was in 1959.
He taught at Tampa Bay Tech High School for 12 years, then at a vocational school for four years.
On turning 100 and what wisdom he would share: “I thought I might make it to 100,” he said. “The highlight of my life was my family. My wisdom would be: Listen to one another and love one another. That’s what we did, and I think we were successful.”
What his daughters learned from their dad: Ginger, the oldest, said from watching her parents she learned that even if they were having a heated disagreement, they always loved each other.
Linda said she, too, learned from her dad respect, kindness and love.