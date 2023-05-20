There are points in time for new businesses that their entrepreneurial owners recognize as milestones.
For some it's making payroll without the owner having to forfeit their own salaries. For others, it’s the business outgrowing its initial building site and needing more space and people to meet growing orders and customers.
And then there’s being showcased on Netflix.
For Eric Ducharme,33, that’s a milestone. It’s also a career culmination of hard work and fulfilling a childhood dream of making mermaid tails and making a living doing it.
As an eight year old, Ducharme remembers watching the mermaids perform at Weeki Wachee Springs and making a commitment then that he would make it his life’s work to make the costumes for those performers.
Ducharme is one of the people who will be the focus of a four-part Netflix documentary series, Merpeople, about the mermaid industry, pageantry, its characters, and businesses that were built as an offshoot of the lifestyle. Ducharme lives and grew up in Citrus County.
Netflix has more than 230 million paid subscribers worldwide and in 2022 created nearly 900 original productions.
The documentary series will air May 23. Ducharme said he’s not seen the final production, but only the trailer that Netflix has made available to the public.
Ducharme is contractually obligated to be mum about most of the filming at Mertailor and Mertailor’s Mermaid Aquarium Encounter in Lecanto.
“I am honored. I am overjoyed to have been included in a project that’s premiering on Netflix,” he told the Chronicle.
Ducharme said the documentary series allows him to “share my story with millions of people” and bring more exposure to his company and employees that make mermaid tails and now includes live mermaid shows and saltwater aquariums.
The Netflix documentary series will “celebrate the mermaid community” and it will also allow him to continue in his efforts to set an example of having a dream and creating a plan to make it a reality.
“A lot of people just fall into their careers,” he said.
But Ducharme said he planned his out and methodically worked at it.
He said he is confident Netflix will offer its subscribers a well-crafted documentary series about merpeople.
“I always had a very sincere relationship with everyone working on (the documentary),” he told the Chronicle. “They (the film makers) wanted to tell my story.”
Ducharme had not always seen the successes he’s seeing now, creating custom-made mermaid tails for high-profile clients as well as children wanting to be part of the mermaid experience for a little while.
The mermaid tail part of the business will this year mark its 20th year in existence. The first decade, while fulfilling, was hard, he said. That’s when he was the business’ only employee and anything that needed to be done fell to him.
Ducharme said that since the business’ success and growth, he’s had to take on a larger administrative role.
That now includes overseeing live mermaid shows, rehearsals, cast auditions, new tail designs and new materials for their construction. The business also now includes several saltwater aquariums.
Asked whether he misses the earlier work and having to give some of that up for administrative duties, Ducharme said it’s creative in its own way.
“Running a business is very difficult,” he said.
Balancing the financial books and overseeing a business, as well as a commercial aquarium, is creative, although different from the creative process that goes into making the mermaid fins.
Ducharme said that it wasn’t always easy and people didn’t always understand the concept of the mermaid industry, but his mother and father, who is now deceased, were supportive and encouraged him.
“This was my destiny,” he said of his accomplishments.
Ducharme and that he and his partner are foster parents to a two year old. He said he’s learned to separate his work life from his home life.
One of his goals now is to motivate others to follow their dreams, to be honest with themselves and others, and to know anything is possible if they work hard at it.
“I want them…to look at me and say, ‘if he can do it, I can do it.”
And that includes being part of a Netflix documentary