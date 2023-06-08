Ed Heckman had an idea.
Back in the 1990s he started a company, Mr. Green Custom Creations, that makes custom front aluminum license plates.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ed Heckman had an idea.
Back in the 1990s he started a company, Mr. Green Custom Creations, that makes custom front aluminum license plates.
Over the years he’s made Elvis Presley “Follow That Dream” plates, “A bad day fishing beats a good day at work” plates, “One Rake At A Time” plates, plates for businesses, manatees, sports teams — you name it, he can probably make a plate for it.
“When I read in the Chronicle about the fundraisers for Deputy Lahera, I thought, ‘We could do something,’” he said.
So, he designed three plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23, 2023 while he was directing traffic.
Currently, the license plates are available for a $20 donation at Chicken King, 2420 N. Florida Ave., Hernando, and World Fusion, 1988 N. Future Terrace, Lecanto.
But Heckman wants to find more local businesses that would like to carry them.
At a cost-per-plate of $11, if a business sells them for a $20 donation per plate, $9 would go toward the Lahera family.
“Right now I’m out knocking on doors, making cold calls at restaurants and bars and businesses,” Heckman said.
Donations collected from the sale of the plates can be mailed by checks made payable to CCEF (Citrus County Education Foundation) with “for Lahera” written in the memo line.
Mail checks to:
Citrus County Education Foundation, P.O. Box 2004, Inverness, FL 34451.
Contact Ed Heckman at 352-302-2375 or email cuivp@tampabay.rr.com.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.