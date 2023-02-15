Although Susan Shipp can’t say who won the season eight series of “The Blox” that just finished filming, she can say that each of the 70 contestants came home a winner because of the invaluable coaching and mentoring she and the others received while filming the show.
“The Blox” reality web TV show is often described as a mix of “Shark Tank” and “The Apprentice,” filmed in Kansas City, Missouri, organized by Beta Blox Angel Investors and hosted by actor and reality star Wes Bergmann.
More importantly for Shipp, it was the opportunity of a lifetime to attend a business incubator program, meet other small business owners and be mentored by multimillionaire business owners.
Shipp, an eighth-generation Citrus County native, owns Drunken Pirates Tours in Old Homosassa, taking visitors and locals on history tours and ghost tours of the area, and also pub crawls in a 14-seat golf cart.
The business, a year old, grew out of another business, Crystal River Trolley & Manatee Tours, when Shipp was managing partner.
“It was privately owned, and we ran it out of the chamber office,” she said. “The tours went well, and at night I would use the trolley for pub crawls, weddings, scavenger hunts. When we dissolved the company (and the city of Crystal River took over the trolley), I was still getting calls, but I couldn’t afford to buy a trolley.”
She did, however, get a great deal on the golf cart and started Drunken Pirate Tours.
“I inherited my love for the history and stories of our community from my grandma, who told stories all the time about the way things were, and I have that same passion to share stories with people,” she said.
On Monday, Shipp returned from a nonstop week in Kansas City, and on Wednesday she was still bubbling over with excitement as she talked about her experience.
“It was the best incubator program in the world, and yeah, you’re there competing to win, but on the first day you realize the competition is just what gets people to watch the show,” Shipp said. “It didn’t matter who wins; what matters is what you take away from there, the connections made with other business owners from all over the country, plus getting personally coached by successful millionaire business owners.
“They tell you how to grow your business, what you’re doing wrong, what you’re doing right and what to do differently so you’ll grow,” she said.
She also said some of the mentors had actually researched her business and were interested in it.
“They knew who I was!” she said. “I got so much validation from being there. Plus, it was like a crash MBA course without traditional learning.”
She said her biggest takeaway was realizing the value of her business was more than what’s in her bank account, which has always been her benchmark for what she considered success or value. She learned that her life experience and overcoming hardships added to her value as a business owner.
“A lot of people in Citrus County know I went through a really tough time in my life, and when I came through that, there were a lot of doors closed for me because of it,” she said. “So I had to work harder than the average person to prove my worth.
“There’s a lot of people out there who don’t have the connections I have, but they have a skill set. My goal is to find people like that and give them opportunities,” she said. “They’re going to work for it, the same way I did with sweat equity and ‘bootstrapping.’ I want to be able to help others grow from the things I learned.”
Watch episodes of “The Blox” for free on the show’s app (“The Blox”). Currently, the show is airing season 5.