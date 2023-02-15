Susan Shipp

Susan Shipp, eighth-generation Citrus County native and owner of Drunken Pirate Tours in Old Homosassa, recently returned from being a contestant on “The Blox,” a web TV series, called a mix of “Shark Tank” and “The Apprentice.” She was one of 70 business owners competing for the title of season 8’s “greatest startup on the Blox.”

 Special to the Chronicle

Although Susan Shipp can’t say who won the season eight series of “The Blox” that just finished filming, she can say that each of the 70 contestants came home a winner because of the invaluable coaching and mentoring she and the others received while filming the show.

“The Blox” reality web TV show is often described as a mix of “Shark Tank” and “The Apprentice,” filmed in Kansas City, Missouri, organized by Beta Blox Angel Investors and hosted by actor and reality star Wes Bergmann.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.