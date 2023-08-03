Extreme Decalz donated 20 magnetic signs, which will help to identify Meals on Wheels vehicles.
Citrus County’s Meals on Wheels delivery drivers are volunteers, and having these signs on their vehicles when they are delivering helps them feel safer.
It also promotes the Meals on Wheels program within the community, letting others know that this service is available. In addition to weekly meal drop off for homebound seniors, the program also offers daily checks for each client’s well-being, which is often the highlight of the client’s day. For more information about Meals on Wheels, call Citrus County Support Services at (352) 527-5930.