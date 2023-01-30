The red line in the sand for JoAnne Dillon was weighing 200 pounds.
“I never thought I’d go above that weight,” Dillion said sitting in the Bravera Health Seven Rivers Hospital cafeteria to meet with the Chronicle.
By Dec. 3, 2019 she had crossed that line in the sand and then some, topping off a 223 pounds.
She knew she needed to lose weight, but said that there was no motivation.
The retired Animal Control officer from Maryland had relatively good annual bloodwork and there were no alarm bells from her doctors.
“My doctors didn’t encourage me to lose weight and neither did my friends,”she said. “I gardened. I walked with my neighbors. (She now admits it was more of a stroll).”
So why did the 73-year-old Dillon sign up for Bravera Health Seven Rivers’ 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge beginning February heart month? It’s a Bravera Health program in which the hospital sends participants tips and short challenges to improve people’s heart health.
The answer is there’s a reason why Dillon remembers the December date and her weight.
“It came in with a bang,” Dillion told the Chronicle.
“That night …I woke up and I couldn’t breathe,” she recalled. “(I told my husband) I think you better take me to the hospital. I’m dying. “
By the time she reached Bravera Health Seven Rivers she had stopped breathing and fluid filled her lungs, she said.
She survived and only then learned that her heart was not pumping enough oxygenated blood.
A normal heart ejection fraction is 50% - 75%, according to the American Heart Association. Dillon’s was 35%.
She admits she brought it on herself.
She and her husband rarely ate at home; Ate the kinds of food we mostly eat at casual restaurants. And she had no limits as to amounts of food.
Over time she didn’t get better. Instead, Dillon got worse and her ejection fraction fell to 25%.
She joined Bravera’s Heart Rehabilitation and began exercising regularly through the program and changed her eating habits.
Her ejection fraction is now 55%. She weighs 173 pounds.
“I know it’s the low side of normal…but it’s a lot better than it was,” she said.
Dillon said she signed up for Bravera’s 28-Day Healthy Heart Challenge to help make sure she keeps motivated.
“I have to be consistent. I want to keep getting that support. I don’t want it to go away,” she said. “And human nature is that it goes away.”
She encourages others to join too.
Weighing 223 pounds with an ejection fraction of 25% can be daunting, but Dillon said that if she could turn her health around, others can too.
She said she now feels good about herself and always eats at home, with lots of vegetables and fruits in her diet.
“I was where a lot of people are now,” she said. “If you participate (in the Healthy Heart Challenge) for one month you will change for the better.”
The Bravera website to sign up to receive heart education, tips, and daily challenges, go to: BraveraHealth.com/HeartChallenge
Seven Rivers’ Cath Lab Medical Director and cardiologist, Dr. Bernard Topi, is one of the hospital staff involved in the challenge.
He is an interventional cardiologist, repairing clogged arteries and other vessels and valves damaged by heart disease.
Topi said he understands it’s difficult to change lifestyles.
He said he was surprised when he moved to Citrus County and saw long lines at fast-food restaurants here.
Topi, originally from Albania, said it was culture shock to see eating habits here compared to Europe and, more recently, New York.
Europeans can often identify Americans by their weight and lack of exercise and physical abilities, he said.
The heart challenge is meant to help with that, he said.
And while it might be difficult at first, almost everyone can start with simple activities such as walking, he said.
As for Dillon, motivation was simple enough.
“Being on the ventilator,” she said, “it really scared me.”
The alternative to heart health is also simple.
During 2021, the most recent year where data is available, the average rate of Florida residents dying from heart disease was 227 per 100,000 people. The Citrus County rate was 515 per 100,000 residents, twice that of the state average. In fact, Citrus County had the highest rate in Florida, according to Florida HealthCharts.
Even when the data is age-adjusted, Florida’s average rate was 144 per 100,000, and Citrus County’s rate remained higher at nearly 208.
“All I can do is speak for myself,” Dillon said. “I was fat and didn’t feel good.”
“I was afraid,” she said. “I was afraid I was going to die. So don’t wait for something bad to happen. Do the (Heart Health Challenge).”
