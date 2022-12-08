This past Labor Day, 15-year-old Jacob Johnson was the right person in the right place at the right time.
Thanks to the life-saving skills he has learned as a Boy Scout, Jacob was able to rescue a man who otherwise may have drowned.
On Monday, Dec. 5, Jacob, member of Boy Scout Troop 452, received the Life-Saving Award at a Court of Honor event, which honors and awards troop members for their accomplishments and achievements.
“I was jet skiing on Lake Hernando and drove past a boat and saw somebody swimming, so I didn’t think anything of it,” Jacob said. “Then as I came back around I saw a life jacket floating away.”
He stopped to grab the life jacket, intending to find its owner, and if no one claimed it he was going to put it in the life jacket loaner station at the beach.
As he approached the boat he had passed earlier, he asked the woman in the boat if the life jacket belonged to her.
“When I got to the other side of the boat, I noticed an older gentleman struggling to get out of the water,” Jacob said.
The woman in the boat said it was her husband in the water and she couldn’t figure out how to get him back into the boat.
“I initially tried to help him get into the boat by myself, but I realized that wasn’t going to work,” Jacob said. “But I was able to get him to the boat ladder.”
The man held on while Jacob drove back to shore to get his dad, and the two of them were able to get the man up the ladder and put a life jacket on him.
Jacob’s dad, Dennis Johnson, is retired from the Coast Guard and had spent his career rescuing people.
“That’s the first thing we do — put a life jacket on the person,” Johnson said.
They didn’t get the man’s name, nor the name of his wife, but they did learn that the man had always been an avid swimmer. However, earlier in the year he had suffered a stroke and didn’t realize how weakened the stroke left him.
“He hadn’t been wearing a life jacket … and he thought he could swim and get back into the boat without a problem,” Jacob said. “When we got him back in the boat, he was very thankful and thanked us a multitude of times, but he was so tired that when he sat down he almost immediately fell asleep.”
Jacob said they also learned that the man’s wife had tried getting the attention of other boaters or people on their personal watercraft by waving, but people either didn’t notice her or they thought she was being friendly, waved back and kept going.
Another instance of “right place/right time” — normally kids Jacob’s age don’t have a license to drive a personal watercraft alone, said Jacob’s mom, Kelly Johnson, but at 14 Jacob had taken the required online class to get his boater’s license.
He’s also CPR certified, wilderness first aid certified, first aid certified and he’s done the work required for the life-saving merit badge, “which teaches you all the water rescue things to do,” he said.
So, if the man had actually been drowning, Jacob was prepared to perform CPR.
He said the only regret he has from that day is not getting the man’s name.
“All we know is that they live on the lake,” he said.