Scout life saver

Boy Scout Troop #452 member Jacob Johnson, 15, was awarded the Boy Scout Life Saving honor Monday, Dec. 5, for his quick thinking over Labor Day weekend that resulted in the rescue of a swimmer in Hernando.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

This past Labor Day, 15-year-old Jacob Johnson was the right person in the right place at the right time.

Thanks to the life-saving skills he has learned as a Boy Scout, Jacob was able to rescue a man who otherwise may have drowned.

Jacob Johnsonreceives the Boy Scout Lifesaving Award for rescuing

