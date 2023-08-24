Citrus County's Special Library District Advisory Board met Tuesday and voted 5-1 to recommend county commissioners not renew annual membership dues to the American Library Association (ALA).
The vote came after some 30-plus people in the audience blasted the ALA over what it called its focus on trying to push LGBTQ books into libraries and for promoting drag queen story hours.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“Out of principle, I’m going to vote no,” said library board member and acting chairman Ken Jones. “Emotion passed.”
The county pays $275 a year to the association.
Advisory board members April Mclaughlin and Neale Brennan were absent from the meeting. The motion to cut ties with the ALA was prompted by audience discussion and was not on the agenda.
Ronda Warrick of Floral City said she was appalled when she went to the ALA website and saw a section devoted to LGBTQ children’s books and drag queen storytelling. Children, she said, are impressionable.
“If we don’t stand up for what's right, we're going to fall for anything – like that old saying," she said.
Others blasted Emily Drabinski, who became ALA president in April 2022 and immediately caused controversy when she identified herself as a Marxist lesbian.
She tweeted this post, which has since been deleted: "I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary.
“I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity,” she wrote.
Drabinski’s self-professed identity as a Marxist prompted one resident at Tuesday’s meeting to ask the board: “Are we a Socialist country? Are we a Socialist county?”
John Labriola, representing the Christian Family Association, spoke first at Tuesday's meeting. He told the board he invited people to attend the board meeting and express their views.
Later that day, Labriola spoke to county commissioners at their meeting and asked them to support the library board’s recommendation and no longer pay ALA membership dues effective with the 2023-24 budget.
He said there is a growing nationwide movement to cut ties with the ALA “because of their far-left agenda.”
“If Citrus County does it, I think a lot of other counties will pick up on this,” Labriola said.
County commissioners took no action Tuesday.
The Library Advisory Board was created in 1986 and advises county commissioners, who sit on the governing board, on library budget, policies and services.
The Chronicle reached out to the Chicago-based ALA but was unable to get a comment by press time.