Janice Martin

Janice Martin, author of “The Complete Guide to Assisted Living: Everything You Need to Know Before, During, and After a Move.”

Janice Martin, president of Senior Liaison of Central Florida and author of “The Complete Guide to Assisted Living: Everything You Need to Know Before, During, and After a Move,” recently learned her book is a winner of Today’s Caregiver Magazine’s 2023 Caregiver Friendly Award in the Book category.

The Caregiver Friendly Awards are designed to celebrate products, services, books, and media created with the needs of caregivers in mind.

