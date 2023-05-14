Janice Martin, president of Senior Liaison of Central Florida and author of “The Complete Guide to Assisted Living: Everything You Need to Know Before, During, and After a Move,” recently learned her book is a winner of Today’s Caregiver Magazine’s 2023 Caregiver Friendly Award in the Book category.
The Caregiver Friendly Awards are designed to celebrate products, services, books, and media created with the needs of caregivers in mind.
Martin, with 11 years' experience as a director of sales in senior living, has helped thousands of families navigate the complicated journey of finding care for their loved ones and now helps people to locate senior living communities, connects seniors with services in the community and serves as an advocate for seniors.
Plus, she has the real-life experience of placing her own mother in assisted living.
“The average caregiver is responsible for over $40,000 in health-related expenditures each year, in either personal or directed funds” said Gary Barg, Today’s Caregiver magazine’s editor in chief. “This award is designed to help family caregivers recognize and reward those organizations who will care for them in as committed a manner as they care for their loved ones.”
Caregiver Friendly Awards are presented by Today’s Caregiver magazine to celebrate outstanding books, media, products, and services designed with the best interest of the family caregiver in mind. Today’s Caregiver magazine, launched in 1995, is published by Caregiver Media Group, which also produces the Fearless Caregiver Conferences, www.caregiver.com, and The Fearless Caregiver books and guide series which teach caregivers how to become their loved one’s fearless advocates within the healthcare system.
“The Complete Guide To Assisted Living: Everything You Need to Know Before, During, and After A Move” is available in eBook or paperback on Amazon.com.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.