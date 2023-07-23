Needed: Homes for sweet little kittens, so fluffy and curious. Or for older cats that need a warm place to nap during the day and a person to care for them.
Pet rescue groups like Precious Paws Rescue and Hardin Haven Cat Rescue are at full capacity and have an urgent need for homes for cats of all ages, but especially kittens.
“There are days we get calls to take 14 to 20 kittens in one day,” said Pat O’Brien, one of Precious Paws co-founders. “We currently have at least five litters with our volunteers in their homes – we’ve got about 40 kittens ready for adoption right now. We need adopters.”
O’Brien said the number of kittens in the county is “astronomical.”
Not only that, she said there’s a shortage of veterinarians in the county and a real problem getting cats spayed and neutered.
“One cat can have four or five litters a year,” she said.
Donna Schmid, who runs Hardin Haven, also said the kitten over-population explosion is at crisis level and will continue unless people get their pets spayed and neutered, especially cats.
Humanitarians of Florida, 1031 N. Commerce Terrace, Lecanto, offers spay/neuter services.
Both rescue organizations need adopters, or at the very least, foster homes to care for cats until they find permanent homes.
People interested in adopting a cat or two or volunteering to be a temporary foster home:
Precious Paws Rescue is at 3768 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Lecanto, in the plaza at State Road 44 and Homosassa Trail.
Hardin Haven Cat Rescue is separate from but affiliated with Humanitarians of Florida.
Cat adoptions are held most Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pet Supermarket, 2649 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Inverness.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.