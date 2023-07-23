Needed: Homes for sweet little kittens, so fluffy and curious. Or for older cats that need a warm place to nap during the day and a person to care for them.

Pet rescue groups like Precious Paws Rescue and Hardin Haven Cat Rescue are at full capacity and have an urgent need for homes for cats of all ages, but especially kittens.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.