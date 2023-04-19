At 83, Linda Curtis still has fire in her bones.
As a botanist, she, along with her husband, Jim Curtis, as her photographer, scour the countryside, traveling through forests and swamps accessible by 4-wheel drive vehicles, hunting for rare vegetation.
“Botanists look everywhere, stop frequently,” she told the Chronicle in 2022.
Recently, Linda Curtis has completed her fourth book, “Carex of Central Florida,” and is already working on the next book, “Carex of Florida,” which adds 25 more species.
Carex is a class or genus of more than 2,000 species of perennial grass-like plants found throughout the world.
Carex can be identified by its triangular, grass-like stems and short, spiky flowerheads — like little teeth.
“All plants have structure and texture, and they’re all individually beautiful,” Curtis said. “I have a jeweler’s microscope, which is a little different from a biology microscope, because it picks up facets.”
As for her fascination and passion for carex, Curtis said, “Almost all grass stems are round, but with carex, they’re triangular — and that doesn’t make sense. They’re marvelously triangular in more ways than you can imagine.
“It’s architecture. It’s fascinating to see how many different shapes are beyond what we can see normally. Am I crazy? Yes, I suppose I am."
Curtis, who grew up in Wisconsin, recently wrote a letter to friends and staff of the Crandon Public Library in Crandon, Wisconsin, recalling the many hours she spent in the reference section, “reading way above my reading level in school,” she wrote.
“I fall back in time and envision the tables and chairs by the window that looked out to the courthouse grounds with its tree arboretum. The trees had small signs with their names and I learned them all.
“When I walked berry picking with my grandfather, Max Scharf, over East Hill, I could spot them and announce their names. Grandfather, in turn, taught me the names of the herbaceous plants and shrubs."
Curtis left home at 18 to attend Stevens Point State College.
She wanted to be a botanist, but the school didn’t offer it as a course. They did, however, offer General Biology, studying plants and animals, which she loved.
“A single cabinet housed pressed plant specimens, and I sat after class, looking and looking, finding what I knew and discovering plants had two names, a common and a Latin scientific,” she said.
She worked her way through college, eventually becoming assistant house mother of the women’s dormitory, which paid her tuition.
“Women professors were scarce in the 1950s, and I planned a teaching career in public education first,” she said.
Her first teaching job was in Milwaukee, which was serendipitous — she discovered the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee offered botany as a major and, while teaching, she also took a course a semester until 1974 when she earned a master's degree in botany.
“What a blessing, as my first job after (graduating) was teaching ‘The American Forest’ at Lake Forest College in Illinois, south of the Wisconsin border,” she said. “For the first time I was a curator of the established herbarium — an entire room of cabinets with pressed plants.”
She later began an herbarium at College of Lake County, where she taught full time, and one for Volo Bog State Park Nature Center in Illinois.
“The Illinois State Museum has many of my plant collections as does University of Wisconsin-Madison, including my photographic images, macro and micro,” she said. “I even had a work space in the herbarium of the Kew Botanic Gardens in London, a botanical paradise. Also, as a special treat, I visited the retirement farm of Linnaeus, the Father of Taxonomy, and saw the herbarium of specimens he took with him from the University of Stockholm, Sweden, in the 1700s.
“I included one of his Carex specimens on page 18 in my Bog-Fen Carex book."
Her newest book, “Carex of Central Florida,” is available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon.com.