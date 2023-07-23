More mullet

Another view of Matthew’s mullet hairstyle.
Matthew's Mullet Mane

Matthew Skorupski, 7, is hoping to win the title of 2023 Mullet Champion and is asking for everyone’s vote. “I love my mullet,” he said. “I’ve been growing it ever since I was 5.”

When 7-year-old Matthew Skorupski was passing out flyers urging people to vote for him and his mullet hairstyle in the 2023 Mullet Championship, he caught the attention of some teens who really liked his hair.

“They said, ‘Do the Mullet Shake,’” Matthew said in a phone conversation with the Chronicle Wednesday.

