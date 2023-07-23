When 7-year-old Matthew Skorupski was passing out flyers urging people to vote for him and his mullet hairstyle in the 2023 Mullet Championship, he caught the attention of some teens who really liked his hair.
“They said, ‘Do the Mullet Shake,’” Matthew said in a phone conversation with the Chronicle Wednesday.
Then he explained how it’s done: You lean your head back and shake the long part of your hair in back while the top and front stay put.
Here’s the secret to that: His mom styles the top and front with hairspray and “smelly” pomade, as Matthew described it.
On Tuesday, Matthew learned that he had gotten enough online votes to make it through Round One of the competition and on to Round Two of the national contest that “is all about celebrating the boldest and most daring hairdos in the nation, with contestants vying for the coveted title of Mullet Champ,” according to MulletChamp.com.
The annual contest is also a fundraiser for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors, the nonprofit organization that builds houses for military veterans who were severely injured in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Matthew, a student at Central Ridge Elementary School, said he started growing his mullet when he was 5 when he watched reruns of the late ‘80s/early ‘90s sitcom “Full House” and wanted a mullet like Uncle Jesse.
“None of my friends have mullets, but I’ve seen other boys with them,” he said. “I like mine because it’s long.”
He wants it longer.
His mom, Amy Skorupski, said that in May they trimmed the top of his hair and a girl at school told him, “You shouldn’t have cut it.”
He does, however, keep the sides cut.
That’s a must.
As for the Mullet Championship, Matthew would like everyone to vote for him.
“Everybody come together and vote for my sweet mullet,” he said.
Round Two voting starts July 20 and continues through July 24. You can vote once every 24 hours.