Guy Nickum lives a thankful life.
He’s thankful for his wife and the twin boys they thought they would never have. He’s thankful for family and friends, his country.
Most of all, the former Salvation Army officer and the current Corps youth director for the Citrus County Salvation Army in Lecanto, Nickum is thankful for his story of rescue and redemption that God has used throughout his life to give hope to others.
"My parents were Salvation Army officers, and I grew up in the Salvation Army my whole life,” he said.
There’s often a mystery about the Salvation Army, about the military type ranks, the uniforms, the brass bands.
Like the military, Salvation Army officers move frequently from assignment to assignment. By the time Nickum was in high school, he had moved a half-dozen times throughout Florida, Georgia and Texas and then back to Florida.
“I finished high school in Daytona, and I loved Daytona,” he said. “It was a great party scene for a preacher’s teenage son.”
Nickum said when he was 13, he knew God called him into the ministry as a Salvation Army officer, but that was the last thing he wanted to do.
“I saw the stuff my parents went through,” he said. “As pastors, there’s a lot of heartaches, because you’re carrying the burdens of others. Plus, you’re not just a pastor, you’re the administrator, and some days you’re the janitor. And so often the ministry comes before family.”
When Nickum’s parents were transferred from Daytona to Tulsa, Oklahoma, he stayed in Daytona hanging out with his buddies partying.
“I was running from God, doing everything I could to escape his call, drinking, smoking pot, doing drugs. Eventually I got into opioids and got addicted,” he said. “I got an A.A. in medical science and was working for a doctor, and the pills were very accessible.”
Ironically, his parents ran a Salvation Army drug and alcohol rehab center at one time.
“We’d have discussions, but I’d just walk out, lighting up a joint or popping pills,” he said.
Prodigal son returns
In the biblical story of the prodigal son, the young man leaves home to live a life of excess until he ends up hiring himself out to a farmer feeding pigs and so down on his luck that he longs to eat the food he’s feeding the pigs.
“Between the ages of 19 and 23, I was doing anything I could to get away from God,” Nickum said.
He got a girlfriend pregnant and married her because “it was the right thing to do,” he said. That marriage failed when his then-wife had an affair with one of his friends.
“I hit rock bottom…when I took my wife at the time and my son — and my friend — to the bus station and watched them leave and go to Texas,” he said.
At that time, he was in Atlanta and had been trying to stop drinking and doing drugs.
“I was walking to my car, crying — I was giving up my son! — But a peace came over me, and I knew I was going to be OK,” he said. “I stopped the drugs and the drinking cold turkey.
“God took it away completely, and I’ve never relapsed, ever.”
‘You’ve got mail!’
Meanwhile, Nickum was on AOL at the time and received a message from someone he had met at Salvation Army summer camp when he was 13.
Her name was Monica and she had run into Nickum’s mother and asked, “How’s Guy doing?”
Then she sent him an AOL message and they discovered they were both living in Atlanta.
“We became great friends ... and we’ve been married 21 years,” he said.
They both became Salvation Army officers and served for 17 years.
At various assignments, they worked with homeless people, at drug and alcohol rehab centers, at shelters, youth programs and even helped coach youth soccer.
The couple have twin boys, Braden and Anthony, both 16.
“The boys were a complete surprise, because Monica was told she wouldn’t be able to have kids,” Nickum said.
Then when they were babies, they got RSV, Respiratory syncytial virus, and Braden was in a medically induced coma for 12 days, and the doctors weren’t optimistic about the outcome.
“I did a lot of wrestling with God,” Nickum said. “You’re going to take me son?! How fair is this?”
Anthony came home from the hospital on Christmas that year and Braden followed a week later on New Year’s Day.
Collapsing in Home Depot, returning to the ‘Army’
Nickum said he’s done a lot of wrestling with God over the years.
He and his wife had resigned from the Salvation Army to be near family in Florida, Nickum’s mom and Monica’s father.
“I went to work for Home Depot, and one day my body collapsed,” he said. “I was born with a compromised immune system and I’d caught COVID a few times when it first came out. My body just gave out, and that started a spiral of depression.”
He quit his job to recover, and during that time he was back wrestling with God about returning to the Salvation Army.
“I told God, ‘I’ve stepped away from ministry,’ but I also hadn’t ruled it out,” he said.
Christmas 2021, as a gift to each other, he and Monica enrolled at Butin Bik Combat Sports and took a 16-week kickboxing class.
They had been attending church at the Salvation Army in Lecanto for a while, and Nickum started thinking about how the church was lacking young people.
So, he approached Major Hank Harwell, the Corps officer, telling him he wanted to get back into ministry, but not as an officer.
He was hired as the Corps youth director and he also handles social media.
Nickum said he’s thankful for everything, the good times and the difficult times.
He said on Thanksgiving Day he and his family plan to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade while eating breakfast, then start cooking dinner and work on it during the parade and then watch football.
At dinner, they will all say something they’re thankful for from the year, then watch the Cowboys football game.
“I’m not a Cowboys fan, but they have a Kettle Kick Off and they do a lot for the Salvation Army,” he said. “Then I normally relax and snack.”
Nickum said he was once asked about his definition of success and thought about it for a while before responding.
“I was writing an email and was typing, ‘We need to invest in this person,’ and then it hit me: My definition of success isn’t numbers or programs, it’s investing in people,” he said, “because as long as I’m doing that, I’m doing what God has called me to do.”