Guy Nickum, youth pastor at the Citrus County unit of the Salvation Army, hands bagged food to some of the youth from the church Saturday, Nov, 19, in Homosassa as the group prepares food to feed those in need. At left, youth from the church include Nelson and Ruth Peters and Braden Nickum.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

Guy Nickum lives a thankful life.

He’s thankful for his wife and the twin boys they thought they would never have. He’s thankful for family and friends, his country.

Guy Nickum opens a window to the Salvation Army's canteen Saturday afternoon, Nov. 19, as he and a small group from the local unit of the Salvation Army minister to those in need by providing food.
Guy Nickum records information from the back of the Salvation Army canteen Saturday, Nov. 19, as he and others organize and prepare food for those in need in the Homosassa area.
THose working in the Salvation Army canteen serves meals to homeless and needy residents in Homosassa Saturday, Nov. 19.
Nelson Peters, left, and twin brothers Braden and Anthony Nickum set up for food distribution Saturday, Nov. 19, in Homosassa as part of a Salvation Army food ministry.

