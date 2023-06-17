Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23 while he was directing traffic.
This past week, more local businesses have been added to the list of places offering the license plates for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to benefit Lahera and his family.
The plates are available at:
Inverness locations
Brooklyn Deli, 3360 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway (Fountain Square, State Road 44) Inverness, 352-637-3354
Tim’s Barber Room, 4815 Croft Ave., Inverness, 352-419-5843
Cridland Real Estate, 3362 E. Gulf-to-Lake Highway (State Road 44), Inverness, 352-634-1721
Love Chevrolet, 2209 State Road 44, Inverness, 888-837-2778
Crystal River locations
Castaways Bar and Grill, 5430 N. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19), Crystal River, 352-794-3476
Salty Siren 439 NE First Terrace, Crystal River, 352-794-1479
Cody’s Roadhouse 305 SE U.S. 19, Crystal River, 352-795-7223
Ozello locations
Ms. Fins Oarhouse Marina, 2156 S. Waterman Drive, Ozello, 352-228-4441
Fintastic Treasures, 14014 W. Ozello Trail, Ozello, 352-794-6009
Homosassa locations
RPJ Guns, 5392 S. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19), Homosassa, 352-419-4204
Kane’s Ace Hardware, 3600 S. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19), Homosassa, 352-628-3566
Love Power Equipment 2081 S. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19), Homosassa, 352-388-7900
Love Motorsports 2021 S. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19), Homosassa, 352-621-3678
Love Honda 2219 S. Suncoast Blvd. (U.S. 19), Homosassa, 352-628-4600
Hernando locations
Chicken King, 2420 N. Florida Ave. (U.S. 41)sz, Hernando, 352-344-0223
Lecanto locations
World Fusion, 1988 N. Future Terrace, Lecanto, 352-513-3800
Other locations
Carter’s Country Store, 7018 N. County Road 470, Lake Panasoffkee
Information
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.