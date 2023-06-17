Mr. Green Custom Creations, a Crystal River company that makes custom front aluminum license plates, has designed three front license plates honoring Deputy Andy Lahera, the school resource deputy at Lecanto Middle School who was critically injured in an accident following the Lecanto High School graduation May 23 while he was directing traffic.

This past week, more local businesses have been added to the list of places offering the license plates for a $20 donation, with the proceeds going to benefit Lahera and his family.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.