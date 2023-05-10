There was another twist in Citrus County’s twist-and-turn saga to have a Baker Act facility here where patients would be closer to families, home, and follow-up treatment.
The latest hard turn came this week when the LifeStream Behavioral Center board announced in a media release that the organization’s CEO and point man for Citrus County had retired three days before on May 5.
The announcement about Jon Cherry was just the latest in a serious of setbacks during the past five years in the county’s effort for a facility to house and evaluate residents undergoing potential mental health crisis.
More than a month ago the Citrus County commission voted down a proposed contract by LifeStream for the county to kick in $2 million toward the $12 million Baker Act project. Under that plan the facility would have been built on LifeStream’s 10 acres near the College of Central Florida Citrus County campus.
The county commission objected and reached a dead end with Cherry as to whether the county or LifeStream would own the property.
Reaching no compromise, the county commissioners then agreed to instead work with the Citrus County Hospital Board to fund and build the facility, along with any grants they could garner from the Florida Legislature.
The hospital board owns HCA Florida Citrus Hospital, its surrounding campus, and related satellite properties, and leases it to Hospital Corporation of America.
The hospital board and the county commissioner’s attorneys are currently working on a potential contract in which the two, and maybe Hernando County, could build the baker Act facility and have LifeStream operate it for the county.
Citrus County has pushed LifeStream and Jon Cherry for the past five years to put together the funding for the Baker Act facility, ever since LifeStream took over the county’s mental health care and addiction contract.
The Baker Act is a Florida law that enables families and loved ones to request emergency mental health services for an individual. That typically involves the temporary detention for the person who is impaired because of their mental illness.
The Baker Act law allows for adults and children to be committed for as long as 72 hours involuntarily for a mental health evaluation.
Currently, Citrus County residents are sent to LifeStream’s Baker Act facility in Leesburg for evaluation. Citrus County has no Baker Act facility of its own, only a preliminary evaluation facility.
The LifeStream board appointed Rick Hankey, executive vice president, on May 5 to succeed Cherry as the interim chief executive officer.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to thank Jon for his leadership and dedication after more than two decades of service,” said Tim Morris, LifeStream Chairman, in a media release.
“Mr. Cherry has been a steadfast advocate for LifeStream as well as a strategic leader. During his time with LifeStream, we were able to expand our services to three additional counties, providing our community with countless behavioral health and social services resources. We wish him the best in his next chapter,” he said.
According to the media release, LifeStream board of directors unanimously voted to appoint Hankey to fill the interim seat vacated by Cherry’s retirement.
“Rick’s proven leadership will continue to be a great asset to our company,” Morris said. “We are confident he possesses the skills to take our mission of creating hope, supporting recovery and promoting health to a new level.”
“Effective immediately, Hankey will have responsibility for LifeStream’s 65 programs and services and 800 employees,” the media release said.
“I want to thank Mr. Cherry for his leadership and guidance over the years. It has been an honor to serve alongside him,” Hankey said. “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to continue to serve my community, in partnership with our leadership team, in a new capacity.”
LifeStream did not respond to the Chronicle's phone call about the release.