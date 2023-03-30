LifeSouth logo

A nationwide search for a blood donor match is underway for a patient at a hospital served by LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in critical need of specially matched blood donors.

“We have a sickle cell patient in crisis with a very rare red blood cell profile. A national search for blood has been so far unsuccessful,” said Dr. Chris Lough, LifeSouth’s vice president of Medical Services. “Our best chance of finding compatible products is from African American donors. We are testing 100 percent of African American donors for compatibility for help fill this critical patient need.”

