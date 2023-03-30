A nationwide search for a blood donor match is underway for a patient at a hospital served by LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in critical need of specially matched blood donors.
“We have a sickle cell patient in crisis with a very rare red blood cell profile. A national search for blood has been so far unsuccessful,” said Dr. Chris Lough, LifeSouth’s vice president of Medical Services. “Our best chance of finding compatible products is from African American donors. We are testing 100 percent of African American donors for compatibility for help fill this critical patient need.”
This patient is suffering from sickle cell disease with acute sickle cell crisis, meaning they need ongoing blood transfusions from specially matched donors, which are very rare. African American blood donors are more likely to be a match.
Sickle cell disease is a genetic disorder that affects the body’s red blood cells, causing blood cells to be abnormally sickle shaped making them have difficulty passing through blood vessels. This can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, breathlessness, unbearable pain, swelling of joints, hands and feet and severe complications including stroke.
LifeSouth is asking the community to help find a match for the patient by donating blood at their donor centers. The nearest donor centers for Citrus County are located at 1241 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto; 2629 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Suite A7, Inverness; and 12395 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
For more information or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org and select “Find A Blood Drive.” Appointments can also be made online.
