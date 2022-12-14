Tom Davis was born to fly.
After a 33-year career as a U.S. Navy aviator, Davis and his family came to Crystal River in 1978 and started a flight training school at the Crystal River Airport. In 1983, he got a lease to operate the airport as its fixed base operator.
Over the next three decades, Davis spent a lot of his time making noise and sparring with county commissioners to get much-needed improvements made.
“It was fighting for the airport improvements, because I knew what it could do and what the citizens deserved for an airport,” Davis told the Chronicle in 2014.
“Things were pretty primitive in Crystal River ... when I got here, there were two dirt runways. And there was this building that was a shell,” he said, adding that over the course of 35-plus years, he fought persistently for improvements to the airport he had poured his life into, including extending the runway and opening up a flight school for international students from more than 48 countries.
In 2014, the county renamed the airport Captain Tom Davis Field.
In 2017, at age 90, Davis decided it was time to sell his company, Crystal Aero Group, and turned the keys over to new owners, James Wu Chen and his wife, Nancy Xu.
At the time he said, “I’ve reached a point now that little old ladies are opening the door for me, and I don’t like that.”
On Wednesday, Tom Davis died.
“First of all, other than my father, he’s the most admired aviator I ever knew,” said Steve Lamb, local businessman and aviator. “His enthusiasm was second to none. The proof is in the pudding.
“The way he ran the airport, the flight school attracted students from all over the world,” Lamb said. “Most people never understood the dynamic of it. You could count the flags from the different countries, because they would fly that flag in front of the airport.”
Davis had an amazing career, from his time in the military to his time as a businessman.
He began his career in aviation when he joined the Navy, getting his wings in 1948, training on F6F Hellcats and the Corsair.
He went into the Navy Reserve in January of 1950, and when North Korea invaded South Korea on June 25 of that year, he was recalled to active duty.
Davis’ tour in Korea would last eight months, during which he would fly close air support missions for troops and the escort bombers on missions.
In 2015, Davis told the Chronicle about one harrowing incident:
On Aug. 10, 1951, Davis was part of a squadron of Corsairs operating from the USS Boxer, an aircraft carrier cruising in the Sea of Japan off the coast of North Korea.
Their targets of the day were the bridges at Majon-ni, the strike force consisting of four “dogs,” the nickname for A1 Skyraider bombers, and four “hogs,” or Corsair fighters. Davis and his fellow Corsair pilots were to supply support and protection for the bombers.
He and his wingman, “Peaches” Lamb, saw the flash from the side of the hill just after completing their first strafing run over the area in their F4U Corsair.
“I flew with Tom over the years, you know there’s just those seat-of-the-pants pilots,” Lamb said. “He was one of them. He didn’t worry about numbers. He knew his plane; he knew what it could do. Just an amazing, amazing.”
Aviation Advisory board member George McDonald was terribly saddened to hear of Davis' passing.
"Crystal Aero Group helped bring me back to flying after a hiatus, and Tom gave me my commercial pilot check ride," McDonald said. " I will always treasure that particular entry in my logbook."
For Crystal River City Manager Ken Frink, he will always recall the day he first met Davis and how frightened he was to shake his hand. That’s because Frink, a junior in high school, was meeting Davis, not as a business owner or a pilot, but as a dad — he was dating Davis’ daughter, Holly.
“He’s a scary guy,” Frink joked about meeting Davis for the first time.
But from that first meeting to working side-by-side with Davis when Frink oversaw the county’s aviation advisory board, Frink always admired him.
“He had a strong wit, he was not afraid to speak his mind, and he was always right,” Frink said. “Always.”
While there wasn’t one particular memory that stood out from the rest in the 40 years he knew Davis, Frink said Davis was not afraid to get in front of the Board of County Commissioners.
“He would speak his mind, very sternly, but have them laughing at the time,” Frink said. “I always admired his ability to pull that off.”
Frink credited Davis with being the reason Citrus County has a strong aviation infrastructure.
“Had it not been for him, we’d be in the dark ages as far as aviation,” said Frink, noting the success at both the Crystal River and Inverness airports. “He wasn’t for either airport; he was just pro aviation.”
McDonald agreed.
"It's hard to overstate how important Tom was to the development of general aviation in Citrus County for several decades," he said, noting thinking about Davis was emotional. "The Crystal River airport in particular. He put so much of himself into building that airport up; he had such a keen understanding of what it takes to operate the facility, build a respected flight training school that attracts students from all over the world, and he had a vision for the potential of general aviation to bring jobs and economic growth to the county."
Davis’ death is a loss for the community, but his efforts to advance the aviation industry will continue.
“What does it mean when you lose an icon?” Steve Lamb asked. “Most people have no idea what Tom brought to the table. … It means that we all have a lot of work to do to keep moving aviation forward in Citrus County.
“Tom set us up. Holly (his daughter) has done an outstanding job, so has Jeff Kinnard so we get this runway lengthened. There are a lot of wonderful plans to keep the airport moving forward to the future. Tom Davis started that,” he said.
“The growth, the sheer growth in Citrus County, in so many ways can be attributed to Tom Davis. You go back, go clear back to the Stan Tamposi days, and even part of Beverly Hills. People would fly into our area to look at property.
“In my business career, I’ve learned, communities can win opportunities and lose opportunities based on the airport,” Lamb said. “We won a lot of opportunities because of Tom Davis.”