In 2014, the Crystal River Airport was renamed Captain Tom Davis Field in honor of Tom Davis who was its fixed base operator for more than 30 years. Davis, a combat fighter-pilot during the Korean War and a lifelong aviator, died Wednesday.

Tom Davis was born to fly.

After a 33-year career as a U.S. Navy aviator, Davis and his family came to Crystal River in 1978 and started a flight training school at the Crystal River Airport. In 1983, he got a lease to operate the airport as its fixed base operator.

In this photo from 2017: Tom Davis, left, chatting with James Wu Chen and his wife Nancy Xu during Davis’ 90th birthday celebration. Chen purchased Davis' Crystal Aero Group in 2017.
Tom Davis poses next to the flak damage to the wing of his Corsair plane he was flying during an attack on a major bridge complex at Majon-ni, North Korea, Aug. 10, 1951.

