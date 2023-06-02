License-free fishing weekends upcoming

An angler fishing from a kayak casts a line into the Homosassa River on a recent, sunny day. This weekend and next, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will offer license-free fishing weekends for Florida residents and guests from out of state. This weekend, saltwater anglers will be able to wet a line; next weekend, freshwater anglers can fish for free.

 Matthew Beck Chronicle photo editor

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is allowing Florida residents and out-of-state guests to wet a line for free over the next two weekends.

Saltwater anglers can enjoy a license-free fishing weekend June 3-4 and freshwater anglers can partake the following weekend, June 10-11, without having to procure a fishing license.

