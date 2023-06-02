The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is allowing Florida residents and out-of-state guests to wet a line for free over the next two weekends.
Saltwater anglers can enjoy a license-free fishing weekend June 3-4 and freshwater anglers can partake the following weekend, June 10-11, without having to procure a fishing license.
FWC says the license-free weekends offer “a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and experience the many fishing opportunities the Fishing Capital of the World has to offer.”
FWC’s executive director Roger Young says, “Fishing is a great way to enjoy the outdoors and experience Florida’s abundant fishing opportunities.”
The FWC reminds anglers during license-free weekends that all bag limits, size limits and fishing regulations apply. Anglers must also follow all other fishing rules, such as gear restrictions, seasons and closures.
By visiting MyFWC.com, anglers may research all regulations pertaining to both salt- and freshwater restrictions.
