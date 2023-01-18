Eric Head has been a county employee for almost 30 years, all in the library services division.
For 12 of those years, he’s been library director.
Head could have a new title come Tuesday when county commissioners consider him for the community services director’s position, which became vacant when Mariselle Rodriguez was promoted two weeks ago to assistant county administrator.
If approved, Head’s annual salary would be $110,000. He currently makes about $91,000.
Commissioners Tuesday will also consider hiring Frank Calascione as the county’s economic development director — a position vacant since January 2022 — at a $93,500 annual salary.
Calascione has been Sumter County's economic director since October 2018.
Two weeks ago, the board voted unanimously to hire Eric Landon as the county’s new growth management director and Mariselle Rodriguez as assistant county administrator.
County Administrator Steve Howard told the Chronicle he wanted to move quickly in getting vacant upper-management slots filled.
“This will get us where we’re ready to move the county forward,” Howard told the Chronicle.
Howard, who became county administrator in January, said he set a personal goal to fill the vacant slots by 90 days. To be able to find top-tier people in much less time is even better, he said.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
