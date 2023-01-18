Homosassa Public Library

Homosassa Public Library

 George Cott

Friends groups for two county libraries invite the public to stop by and enjoy some special entertainment at their annual meetings.

The Friends of the Coastal Region Library will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the library in the Community Room, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle