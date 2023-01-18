Friends groups for two county libraries invite the public to stop by and enjoy some special entertainment at their annual meetings.
The Friends of the Coastal Region Library will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at the library in the Community Room, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River.
A special feature of the event will be a performance by singer Dave DeLuca, known around Florida as "Black Tie Talent." DeLuca is a singer, songwriter, musician and recording engineer who has been performing for more than 30 years.
He will present "Rat Pack Flashback," a musical tribute to the swinging sounds of the iconic Las Vegas trio of Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra. Songs will include "Everybody Loves Somebody," "Fly Me to the Moon" and "Let There Be Love," to name a few.
The public is invited to learn about what the Friends do for the library and what the library does for the community.
The Friends of the Homosassa Library will host Dee Collier, a former elementary teacher and drama enthusiast, who will present her impersonation of Annie Oakley at the Friends’ annual meeting at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the library’s Community Room, 4100 S. Grandmarch Ave.
Born in 1860 in Ohio, Annie Oakley was an American sharpshooter who starred in "Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show." She became internationally known for her sharp-shooting skills and her vivid personality.
Collier’s performance answers many questions about Annie Oakley, such as how her talent was discovered, what events in her early life led to her character qualities and what connection she had with central Florida.
Free and open to the public, there will be a short business meeting followed by Collier’s presentation. Refreshments will be available.