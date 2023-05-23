Lecanto High School honor student Arianna Bugner walks with fellow graduates Tuesday evening, May 23, as she waves to family and friends as the Lecanto High School commencement exercises get started. Threatening skies kept those attending worried that storms may abruptly change graduation plans however the ceremony began on time.
Julian Arceo gives a fist pump towards those gathered to support him and other Lecanto High School graduates as the teens find their seats Tuesday evening, May 23, for Lecanto High School's graduation ceremony.
Forming a sea of green-and-gold gowns, Lecanto High School’s class of 2023 flung their caps in the air as they faced down their futures.
Around 330 Panthers experienced an emotional graduation May 23 at the school’s ceremony, where they received diplomas and reflected on the hard work they accomplished over their high school career.
“No matter when you became a part of the Panther family, I do not doubt that when you did, it felt like home,” said Mackenzie Grey in her graduation speech.
Grey reminded her classmates to hold gratitude toward the educators and role models that enabled their successes.
“Whoever helped you through it, picture them now and do not forget to thank them later,” she said. “No matter where our support came from, every one of us was impacted by people in this season of our life.”
Comparing their futures to the rising conflict of a book, Grey urged her classmates to remember their roots.
“But, no matter what comes your way after crossing this stage, I hope you will have pride in the high school that started it all. The place that you started writing a huge part of your story in,” she said.
Kam Weidner, in her graduation speech, pointed classmates to the exciting, scary world ahead of them.
“After we turn our tassels tonight, we officially enter what we have been eagerly anticipating for the past four years, freedom; what is known to others as the real world,” Weidner said. “In this new environment, school isn't free anymore, the food we take for granted comes out of our own pockets, not our parents, and the relationships we have built here at Lecanto become stretched across distances.”
Weidner reassured Panthers to continue working in the face of any fears or challenges they meet.
“I don’t believe it's necessary to have everything perfectly planned at our age. What truly matters is that we keep moving forward, making efforts to improve ourselves or our circumstances every day, and trust that it will all work out in the end,” she said.
As long as her classmates continue working, Weidner said, they would succeed.
“Above all, let us constantly strive for excellence, with unrelenting determination and perseverance,” Weidner said.
Before LHS principal Jason Koon handed out diplomas, Senior Class President Julia Parker reflected on how far the students had come.
“No matter where we started our educational journeys, it's hard to believe that 13 years ago we attended our first day of school as kindergarteners,” she said in a commencement speech. “Tonight marks the end of this journey.”
Parker highlighted the classes’ strange journey, coinciding with the pandemic.
“On May 11, the CDC officially declared the end of COVID-19. As our high school journey came to an end, so did the pandemic,” she said. "We all imagined the picture-perfect high school experience; however, we lived one for the history books.”
She told classmates their success despite COVID-19 indicated resiliency.
“Despite the challenges we were faced with, in true Panther style, we continued to achieve greatness every day, in the classroom, on the field, on the mat, on the stage, on the court, on the track, in everything we did.” Parker said.
After thanking the school’s educators, Parker ensured her classmates’ left LHS on a familiar note.
“I’ve thought long and hard about how I should close my speech this evening and one phrase kept coming to mind, something we hear every day, 'Peace out, Panthers!'”