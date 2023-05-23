Forming a sea of green-and-gold gowns, Lecanto High School’s class of 2023 flung their caps in the air as they faced down their futures.

Lecanto High School honor student Arianna Bugner walks with fellow graduates Tuesday evening, May 23, as she waves to family and friends as the Lecanto High School commencement exercises get started. Threatening skies kept those attending worried that storms may abruptly change graduation plans however the ceremony began on time.

Around 330 Panthers experienced an emotional graduation May 23 at the school’s ceremony, where they received diplomas and reflected on the hard work they accomplished over their high school career.

Julian Arceo gives a fist pump towards those gathered to support him and other Lecanto High School graduates as the teens find their seats Tuesday evening, May 23, for Lecanto High School's graduation ceremony.
Friends and family of Lecanto High School graduates encourage their loved ones Tuesday evening, May 23, as those graduating walk past the scores of those gathered to watch the commencement ceremony.
Dark storm clouds develop as the Lecanto High School graduation ceremony gets closer to start time Tuesday, May 23. The program began at its scheduled time.
The scoreboard at Lecanto High School indicates the 2023 graduating class with numbers reflecting the year of the class
Lecanto High School Army JROTC Honor Guard cadets stand at attention as gusty winds blow Tuesday evening, May 23, as LHS graduates file into the stadium for commencement exercises to begin.