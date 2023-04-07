Get ready to be exposed to a hilarious re-telling of classic stories by Lecanto High School's Drama Club in their upcoming Spring play, "EXPOSED! Eight 10-minute Scenes About What Really Happened."

"This has been a fun play to rehearse," said LHS drama teacher Doug DeGroot. "The small cast and crew work well together. Plus, we enjoy rehearsing. I am excited about this show, a goofy re-telling of familiar classics."

Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan