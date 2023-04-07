Get ready to be exposed to a hilarious re-telling of classic stories by Lecanto High School's Drama Club in their upcoming Spring play, "EXPOSED! Eight 10-minute Scenes About What Really Happened."
"This has been a fun play to rehearse," said LHS drama teacher Doug DeGroot. "The small cast and crew work well together. Plus, we enjoy rehearsing. I am excited about this show, a goofy re-telling of familiar classics."
Created by Sean Abley, Michael Beyer, Jenny Kirkland-Laffey and Amy Seeley, and produced by special arrangement with Brooklyn Publishers, 'Exposed!' is a comedy show that reveals the truth behind famous people, characters and stories.
Did Rumpelstiltskin really try to steal the princess' baby? Was Mr. Hyde really Miss Hyde? Was Charles Dickens really a frustrated stand-up comic? Was Robin Hood's sister really responsible for all that theft? 'Exposed!' examines these stories plus Hansel and Gretel, Peter Pan, Willy Wonka, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.
Written to be either a full evening's wsorth of entertainment, or each scene broken out for drama festivals and competitions, 'Exposed!' has something for everyone, both on stage and in the audience.
The play will be held on two days in the Curtis Peterson Auditorium. It will begin at 7 p.m. on April 14, and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on April 15.
Tickets are $10 and are available now online at: citrusschools.org. Scroll down to 'tickets' and it will be listed under 'LHS Drama Club Spring Production.' They are no longer selling event tickets at the gate.
The main cast list of students includes: Eros Filomeno-Troche (student director), Emily Vasquez, Kameron Royal, Dylan Coulter, Lillian Peterson, Jennifer Ramos Gonzalez, Mayella Nelson, Logan Trotter, Sebastian Butler, Aniya Powell, Annabelle Ehmke, Lillian Compton and Julianna Mazie.
The student-led production crew includes: Jaden Tobey, Keira Lewis, Kiera Costello, Leah Kobel, Sam Smith and Nayjeli Cruz.
Contact Chronicle Reporter Georgia Sullivan at 352-564-2929.