For their 20th reunion, members of the Lecanto High School class of 2003 plan to generate more than nostalgia.
A team of seven grads decided that their reunion could be more than just a meet-up telling 20-year-old stories.
In addition to catching up with each other, the grads have teamed up with the Citrus County Education Foundation to raise funds for the nonprofit.
"There is something special about growing up in Citrus County,” said Amanda Larder, one of the reunion weekend organizers. “Many of the students I graduated high school with were in my elementary and middle school classes.
“That's extremely rare and something to celebrate. We knew we could do more than just throw a party. We wanted to raise money for a good cause, and that's just what we're doing."
Lecanto residents Krystal and Ryan Downs, both LHS 2003, are supporting planning via their company, Digital Hound Media.
"We're ongoing supporters of the Citrus County Education Foundation,” Krystal said. “As (a) beneficiary, the foundation has been a huge partner in planning. Our hope is that future graduating classes follow this model — to celebrate their reunion, and for a good cause."
Citrus County Reunion Weekend is being sponsored by Sodium Fishing Gear.
"Aligning Sodium with Citrus County Reunion Weekend was an easy decision,” said Sodium owner Casey Damron. “We have a team of incredible organizers and the proceeds will all benefit kids in our community.
"We're based in Crystal River and think an annual reunion event is a perfect way to engage with our community — and our amazing customers."
While the event is hosted by the class of 2003, the community is encouraged and welcome to purchase tickets and to attend as many activities as they would like.
Sponsorships are still available and range from a $250 "Grad Gift" to a $3,000 "Gold Sponsor." Tickets are $45.
Donations can be made in honor or in memory of any graduate of Citrus County Schools.
"We're honored to serve as beneficiary of this incredible reunion weekend and hope everyone will consider joining — or donating — to this inaugural weekend," said Shaunda Burdette, Executive Director, Citrus County Education Foundation (CCEF).
Activities will begin Friday evening, May 12, with a welcome reception at Crump's Landing, followed by a full lineup of activities on Saturday, May 13, including a school tour, discounted lunch at the Boil Yard and a culminating event with live music and door prizes at Copp Brewery and Winery.
For more information, to sponsor, purchase tickets or donate to CCEF, go online to: https://citruscountyreunionweekend.eventbrite.com.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
