Normally, the appointment of volunteers to the county’s volunteer library advisory board does not bring out large segments of the community or generate much attention.
But never before has there been such heated debate in Citrus County regarding Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender and Questioning (LGBTQ) issues and how they pertain to the library.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
It happened again Tuesday when the library district governing board voted 6-1 to retain Lorraine Benefield, Kenneth Jones and Elaine Kleid to the advisory board. All three had sought reappointment. Justin Strickland will fill the fourth open seat.
The public input leading to the final vote focused again on LGBTQ rights community.
This all started in 2021 when two local libraries had displays designed to educate people and bring awareness to LGBTQ Pride Month, which occurs every June.
Those displays prompted a firestorm of controversy from people who believed the library was using taxpayer dollars to promote sexual orientation.
Several people Tuesday defended the libraries right to educate people. Others said young children should not be exposed to such displays.
The discussion was lengthy but civil.
Commissioner Jeff Kinnard made the motion, which was seconded by Crystal River Councilman Ken Brown.
Commissioner Diana Finegan, the sole dissenting vote, said she didn’t believe the people being appointed represent a community balance. Based on communication with some residents, Finegan said there were other nominees who appeared to have more support.
The library governing board is made up of all five county commissioners and a representative from the Inverness and Crystal River city councils. Their two-year terms will be effective from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2025.
The board advises county commissioners on such things as the libraries’ budget, policies and services.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.