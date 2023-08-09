In the world of chickens, you’ve got your Silkies.
If their necks are featherless, they’re called “naked necks.”
Showgirl Silkies are naked necks, some looking as if they were dressed by a 1940s fashion designer, with their dandelion fluff hairdos and bodies covered with luxuriously soft, fur-like feathers.
Or, you could have a Frizzle Silkie, with curled or frizzled plumage.
Frizzle Silkies are sometimes called Sizzles and sometimes Frilkies.
Most Silkies are Bantam chickens, meaning they’re small, and many Frizzles are Bantams, but not all of them.
However, to sisters Malorie and Everleigh Borre, all they care about is how soft and cuddly and cute they are.
“Sometimes they’re a bit crazy,” explained 8-year-old Malorie. “They flap their wings and make their chicken sounds.”
Everleigh, 5, said she likes playing with the baby chicks and that their cats let the chicks run all over them.
The girls’ mom, Tayler Borre, owns Lexie Rayne Acres, a small farm in the Inverness Highlands, where she raises chickens and grows plants for sale.
"Lexie" and "Rayne" are Tayler’s daughters’ middle names.
“Our first chickens we got just for the eggs,” Tayler said. ”Actually, the day we went to Rural King a year and a half ago, we had no idea we were going to get chickens.
“But we saw these little gray chicks and Everleigh went, ‘Mommy! You love gray,’ so we brought the chicks home and those are our three laying hens. That’s where it started,” she said.
However, lest you think the chickens came before the eggs, the truth is, rabbits came first.
Tayler, who grew up in Inverness, raised rabbits in 4-H as a kid, and showed them at the county fair.
When she got older, she began raising rabbits specifically to sell to 4-H kids so they could have affordable rabbits to show — “show bunnies.”
She said show bunnies can cost between $50 and $100, and she sold them for $15 to $28.
“If kids can only afford mixed-breed bunnies, they can’t win anything at the fair,” she said. “I raised rabbits for 11 years, and at one point we had over 200 breeders.”
She said they’re going to start raising rabbits again, because her daughters are interested in showing at the fair.
This will be Malorie’s first year in 4-H.
Back to the chickens.
On a recent Thursday morning, Malorie and Everleigh surrounded themselves with a brood of three-day-old chicks inside the farm’s greenhouse.
They let the chicks run up their arms, sit on their heads.
They held them gently and petted them.
“Silkies are very docile and calm, which makes them good for kids because they’re easy to handle and show,” Tayler said. “They’re also an expensive breed and hard to find.
“We spent $100 on each of our hens, so, again, we wanted to be able to breed and have them affordable for kids to show ‘show quality’ chickens.”
They keep the chickens in a large coop, but let them out to run around the yard; however, only under supervision.
“Hawks,” Tayler said. “Silkies are not aware of their surroundings.”
When they’re outside and it’s time to go home, to get their attention one of the girls will shake (a container) of dried worms and they come running and go straight into their coop.
Malorie said she would like a farm of her own one day.
“I want a farm and a daycare where people at recess can come and look at all the animals,” she said.
The sisters are also considering having a petting zoo, with pigs, horses, sheep, goats and a llama, but NOT bears.
Also, they really want a peacock.
As for advice for other kids who want to raise chickens, the girls have a few suggestions:
“You need lots of hay for nesting boxes, and with some you need to give them an egg to hatch so they know how,” Everleigh said.
“They’re very nice,” Malorie said. “They need chicken feed and worms, and chickens would like company.”
The girls said if their hair is too long, they run into the walls, and sometimes the “mom” chickens can be mean and moody.
Otherwise, all they do is “eat, poop and lay eggs.”
Ask questions or learn more about Lexie Rayne Acres on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/lexierayneacres.
They also frequently have a space at the Dunnellon Tractor Supply Company Farm Swap from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, at 11252 N. Williams St., Dunnellon.