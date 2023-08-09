Lexie Rayne Acres 1

Five-year-old Everleigh Borre balances a Silkie Showgirl chick on her head at Lexie Rayne Acres, the farm in Inverness where she lives.

In the world of chickens, you’ve got your Silkies.

If their necks are featherless, they’re called “naked necks.”

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Lexie Rayne Acres 5

This naked neck silkie displays a striking look.
Lexie Rayne Acres 3

Tayler Borre holds one of the many Silkie Showgirl chickens she and her daughters raise on their Inverness farm. Malorie Borre, 8, sits with her mother.
Lexie Rayne Acres 2

This chick is in the process of hatching. Tayler Borre says the chicks incubate in their eggs for 21 days before beginning the hatching process that can take up to 24-hours to complete.
Lexie Rayne Acres 6

Lexie Rayne Acres is located in Inverness.
Lexie Rayne Acres 4

Malorie Borre, 8, says this Silkie chick, only days old, is her favorite.
Lexie Rayne Acres 7

Tayler Borre operates Lexie Rayne Acres in Inverness.

Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.