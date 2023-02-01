Much of the attention for much-needed food donation and distribution is focused on the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. But for many in Citrus County hunger is a 365-day-a-year dilemma.

"It never stops," said New Church Without Walls Pastor Doug Alexander. "People are struggling these days and they need this food."

