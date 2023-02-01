Much of the attention for much-needed food donation and distribution is focused on the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons. But for many in Citrus County hunger is a 365-day-a-year dilemma.
"It never stops," said New Church Without Walls Pastor Doug Alexander. "People are struggling these days and they need this food."
The Let's Feed Citrus initiative is a bi-monthly program spearheaded by NCWOW with the assistance of a variety of community, volunteer and business partners. "We all team up and everybody kind of supports the program," Alexander said, before streaming the distribution on Facebook Live.
Organizations such as Inverness Rotary, United Way of Citrus County, The Path of Citrus County, Walmart, various churches and individual volunteers make up a core of volunteers aiding families needing assistance.
Those wanting assistance may receive the foods and goods every other Wednesday at the Citrus County Fairgrounds starting at 9 a.m. Many of those receiving foods and goods pull their vehicles in line hours before the food is handed away.
Handfuls of food items are placed into slowly moving vehicles that pass through the line. "Keep moving, don't stop," one of the volunteers said over and over again, as if on repeat.
Alexander said enough food is provided for a meal for six to eight people. Pallets of food nearly 100 yards long await the cars, trucks and vans that slow-roll past as volunteers place the food inside. Loaves of bread, chicken, turkey, water, milk, fresh fruits and vegetables are just some of the items given to those needing the food.
Pet owners also are given dog or cat food when available so their four-legged friends don't go hungry.
"We're just helping everybody we can," Alexander said.
Those interested in receiving additional information on the program, assisting or donating can call 352-344-2425, Ext. 1, or go to www.newcwow.com.
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com