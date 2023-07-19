Hundreds of cars sat idly early Wednesday morning at the Citrus County Fairgrounds waiting for 9 a.m. to arrive.
That is when the Let’s Feed Citrus ministry of The New Church Without Walls began passing out food to those gathered.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 4:45 pm
Hundreds of cars sat idly early Wednesday morning at the Citrus County Fairgrounds waiting for 9 a.m. to arrive.
That is when the Let’s Feed Citrus ministry of The New Church Without Walls began passing out food to those gathered.
The ministry relies on a host of volunteers from across the community to pass out fresh meats, vegetables, drinks and other essentials to those needing assistance. The free program takes place every other week at the Citrus County Fairgrounds.
“We have many volunteers and community supporters,” said Doug Alexander, pastor of The New Church Without Walls. “Every other week we have food coming out of here.”
Alexander and his army of volunteers braved the July sun as it scorched the pavement on the fairgrounds’ parking area. The heat didn’t deter those who gathered to help their neighbors.
“Times are hard for people,” he said. “There are still people out of work and people need this food.”
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital CEO Lisa Nummi was one of those volunteering Wednesday working in the sweltering heat. About a dozen HCA Citrus volunteers assisted in the food giveaway.
“What’s really important to us is that we give back to the community. I think the hospital is an integral part of the community, not just for people who are sick,” she said as her hands clutched bags full of fresh corn to be passed along.
“We’re here to help improve the health of our community any way that we can. So volunteering and providing food to our friends and neighbors is a great opportunity to give back.”
Alexander acknowledged the importance of those giving of their time. “I just want to say we appreciate volunteers. We appreciate those who support us by coming out. We need that support.”
The pastor said some gathered at the fairgrounds as early as 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to get a prime spot in the line, a line that filled the entire parking lot.
“There are people here who depend on this, they live on it,” he said.
The New Church Without Walls provides the food free-of-charge every other week at the fairgrounds. On the off weeks, the church provides food to churches, food pantries and other ministries, according to Alexander.
“We’re here to help people,” he said “We believe that’s our great calling.”
For more information on the program or how to volunteer or assisting in other ways, contact the church at 352-344-2425, Ext. 1, or go to https://www.newcwow.com.
Matthew Beck is the photo editor of the Citrus County Chronicle. Email him at mbeck@chronicleonline.com
Photo editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.