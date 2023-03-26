The Citrus County Fair opens at 5 p.m. at Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness.
Carload night admission is $30 (maximum six people); all others pay regular price. Free parking. Reduced armbands are $20.
$8 general admission for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages four to 10, and ages three and under are free.
5 p.m. Opening of the Fair, Modern Midways/Carnival opens, exhibit buildings open, Patriot Games Mobile Laser Tag, Daisy Mae the Cow educational display, Citrus Model RR Club Exhibit (Otto Allen building) and Rowdy Rooster (strolling).
5:15 p.m. Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling).
5:45 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage) and Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling).
6 p.m. Citrus Youth Educational Symphonic Orchestra (auditorium).
6:15 p.m. Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
7 p.m. Swine showmanship (livestock complex), RoboCars (strolling) and Brad Matchett comedy hypnotist (41 stage).
8 p.m. Rowdy Rooster (strolling) and Fritzy One Man Circus (strolling).
8:15 p.m. Cowboy Circus with Danny Grant (41 stage) and Robinson Racing Pigs (main gate).
9 p.m. Brad Matchett comedy hypnotist (41 stage), Magic Man T.J. Hill (strolling) and RoboCars (strolling).
10 p.m. Exhibit buildings and Midway/Carnival rides close.
9 a.m. Poultry showmanship - awards to follow.
1 p.m. Youth Beef show and showmanship.