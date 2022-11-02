If you stop by the New Church Without Walls on a typical weekday you would probably find men unloading pallets of food from trucks and bringing it into the warehouse.
And as fast as it comes in, it goes out to people and agencies, into neighborhoods and even to campsites in the woods where people live.
Let’s Feed Citrus, a partnership between the New Church Without Walls, the Community Food Bank and other local businesses, churches and groups, continues to provide food and basic necessities and holiday cheer to those who need it most.
“It hasn’t changed,” said the Rev. Doug Alexander, New Church Without Walls pastor. “When we have a food giveaway at the fairgrounds, we get between 900 and 1,100 cars. The need hasn’t changed; lines continue to be long and people continue to come.
“The price of everything is high, and people just need a little help,” he said.
This time of year is especially difficult, and, as it does every year, Let’s Feed Citrus has several outreach events planned, plus the regular food giveaways.
Mark these dates on your calendar:
• Let’s Feed Citrus drive-thru food giveaway at 9 a.m. Wednesday Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 17; Wednesday, Dec. 7 and 21 at the Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450. First come, first served while supplies last.
The Nov. 17 event is the annual turkey and fixin’s giveaway.
Alexander said he hopes to purchase 2,000 turkeys this year.
“People are already starting to contribute to help us, and we want those who can to continue doing that,” he said.
To give a financial donation to help feed hungry people make checks payable to NCWOW and in the memo line put “Holiday feeding” and mail to NCWOW, P.O. Box 367, Hernando, FL 34441. Donations can also be made through CashApp $NewCWOW or credit card by calling the church at 352-344-2425, option 1.
• Beginning at noon Thanksgiving Day, New Church Without Walls, Grace Pointe Church in Hernando and God’s Shed of Love will be serving a hot to-go meal and distributing personal care items and other basic necessities to people in the area who are homeless or in need at Hernando Beach Park, 3699 E. Orange Drive, Hernando, FL 34442.
• Saturday, Dec. 17 is the date for the annual Christmas Outreach to the homeless and those in need, beginning at noon at Hernando Beach Park.
This event is sponsored by the New Church Without Walls, The Path of Citrus County, God’s Shed of Love, Grace Pointe Church, Rep. Ralph Massullo and other community partners.
“This is when we give out camping gear and bicycles and the things they really need,” Alexander said. “We’ve got families living in their car and we try to do Christmas for them, especially for the kids.”
Donations of bikes, camping supplies, personal care items, warm clothing, new/unused toys, etc, are needed and appreciated and can be brought to the church from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Dec. 15.
The church is at 300 S Kensington Ave, Lecanto, FL 3446, next to the Holiday Inn Express.
“Citrus County is a great community,” Alexander said. “Whenever there’s a need, people are there for each other.”
For information, call the church office at 352-344-2425.