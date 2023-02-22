The next dates set for the Let’s Feed Citrus food distribution in March are Wednesday, March 1 and 15.
“The county fair is in March, so once that’s over we can give out more dates,” said Doug Alexander, New Church Without Walls pastor and Let’s Feed Citrus coordinator.
Until further notice, all giveaway events are drive-thru only and begin at 9 a.m. at the Citrus County fairgrounds at 3600 S Florida Ave, Inverness, FL 34450.
Donations to help buy food for these giveaway events are always needed.
Check: Make payable to NCWOW and mail or bring to the church at 300 S Kensington Ave
Credit card: Call 352-344-2425 option 1.
To volunteer: Call 352-344-2425 option 1.
