It’s December, which means the New Church Without Walls and its partners, The Path of Citrus County, God’s Shed of Love, Grace Pointe Church, Rep. Ralph Massullo and other community partners are gearing up to serve the community for the holidays.

The remaining 2022 Let’s Feed Citrus drive-thru food giveaways are scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 7, and Dec. 21, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. First come, first served while supplies last.

Doug Alexander

Alexander

