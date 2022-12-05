It’s December, which means the New Church Without Walls and its partners, The Path of Citrus County, God’s Shed of Love, Grace Pointe Church, Rep. Ralph Massullo and other community partners are gearing up to serve the community for the holidays.
The remaining 2022 Let’s Feed Citrus drive-thru food giveaways are scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 7, and Dec. 21, at the Citrus County Fairgrounds, 3600 S. Florida Ave., Inverness. First come, first served while supplies last.
Saturday, Dec. 17, is the date for the annual Christmas Outreach to the homeless and those in need, beginning at noon at Hernando Beach Park.
“This is when we give out camping gear and bicycles and the things they really need,” said the Rev. Doug Alexander, New Church Without Walls pastor. “We’ve got families living in their car and we try to do Christmas for them, especially for the kids.”
Donations of bikes, camping supplies, personal care items, warm clothing, new/unused toys, etc., are still needed and appreciated and can be brought to the church from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays through Dec. 15.
The church is at 300 S. Kensington Ave., Lecanto, next to the Holiday Inn Express.
“We still need donations from people, because there’s a big need out there,” Alexander said.
Also, he asked that people please donate new items, or if they’re used, that they be in like-new or gently-used condition — give what you would want to receive.
People can also give a financial donation, which will go toward purchasing toys and supplies to give to those in need.
Make checks payable to NCWOW and in the memo line put “Holiday feeding/toys” and mail to NCWOW, P.O. Box 367, Hernando, FL 34441. Donations can also be made through CashApp $NewCWOW or credit card by calling the church at 352-344-2425, option 1.
For information, call the church office at 352-344-2425.
Nancy Kennedy can be reached at 352-564-2927 or by email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.