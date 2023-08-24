TALLAHASSEE — A Leon County circuit judge Thursday heard arguments in a battle about a congressional redistricting plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature last year, amid clashing positions about the Florida Constitution and the U.S. Constitution.

Voting-rights groups argue that DeSantis and the Republican-dominated Legislature violated the state Constitution in overhauling a North Florida district that in the past elected a Black Democrat. The argument is based on a 2010 constitutional amendment that barred drawing districts that would “diminish” the ability of minorities to “elect representatives of their choice.”

