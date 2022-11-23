It’s back to the Capitol for state lawmakers.
More than seven months after convening a special session to find solutions centered on the property insurance crisis in Florida, state lawmakers will once again address the problems as insurance companies continue withdrawing from the state and rates skyrocket.
Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, announced late Tuesday night that a special legislative session will be the week of Dec. 12 to Dec. 16.
The special session, which Gov. Ron DeSantis brought up last month, will also have lawmakers discussing ways to provide property-tax relief for people affected by Hurricane Ian.
Lawmakers were already scheduled to be in the Capitol during the week of Dec. 12 for committee meetings. Passidomo and Renner sent a joint memo to lawmakers Tuesday about the dates, though it did not provide additional details about the session.
Here’s how Citrus County’s legislative delegation weighed in on the issue:
“We’ll most likely re-examine liability issues since they are the major cost-driver,” said Florida House Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto. “We will also work to shore-up viability of companies so they can both continue doing business in the state as well as hopefully encourage other companies to come into the state, promoting competition.
“I do not know the full agenda in so far as it is still in flux."
State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, believes a balance must be struck of protecting the insurance market and policyholders.
“This most likely means structural reforms that dis-incentivize fraudulent behavior yet still allow for a policy owner to hold an insurance company accountable if they are not paying for what they are contractually obligated to pay," Ingoglia said.
“Unfortunately a lot of our rate increases are due to fraud and abuse in the system,” he added. “Once we get the structural reforms right, insurance companies will enter the market again and compete for policies which, in turn, will drive policy premiums down.”
In its special session in May, the Legislature passed CS/SB 2D, relating to Property Insurance, and SB 4D, relating to Building Safety.
Gov. DeSantis signed both into law on May 26. The bills passed by lawmakers called for using $2 billion in taxpayer monies to add a layer of reinsurance for private insurers.
In addition, state officials said they would pump $150 million into a program to help hurricane-proof homes. They also made a number of changes designed to take aim at litigation that insurers say had made it more expensive for them to operate in the state.
In June, however, AM Best, a financial-rating agency, claimed the changes passed during that special legislative session were “unlikely to alleviate immediate financial pressures” on Florida property insurers.
A three-page commentary pointed, in part, to insurers facing difficulties purchasing reinsurance, which is crucial backup coverage for such things as hurricane claims.
“With an active hurricane season on the horizon, AM Best believes that the current legislation – although a step in the right direction – does not provide significant immediate relief,” the commentary said.
“Pressures remain for market participants, particularly for those struggling to fully place their reinsurance programs ahead of what is predicted to be another active hurricane season," the commentary added.
The special session in May also did little to address the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp.
Lawmakers did not make changes to address issues such as Citizens’ growth and premiums, though parts of the overall legislation will affect Citizens like it does other insurers.