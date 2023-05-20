Another year, another legislative session in the books.
Florida lawmakers finalized a $117 billion budget and an accompanying $1.3 billion tax package to end the 2022-23 proceedings.
Gov. Ron DeSantis called it the most productive session in the history of the state.
Citrus County garnered about $28 million for local projects. Rep. Ralph Massullo, R-Lecanto, called it a win.
“I believe Citrus County has done very well in working through the appropriations process,” Massullo told the Chronicle. “There are 160 legislators who all believe their districts’ projects should be prioritized.”
Massullo said he and Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, “advocated diligently” for the funding.
“The real winners are the people of our amazing community, which I am proud and honored to serve,” he said.
Here are the projects and funding amounts – all subject to the governor’s veto.
Citrus Construction Academy: $308,500 – Money to be used to cover operating costs
LifeStream facility: $1.5 million – for construction of a Baker Act facility
LifeStream Capital Outlay: $2 million
Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) Reclaim Project: $1 million – This is to fund the completion of the infrastructure needed to supply reclaimed water to the Citrus National (formerly Southern Woods) and Sugarmill Woods golf courses.
Homosassa River Restoration: $4 million – to clean up and restore the river
Kings Bay Restoration: $2 million – to fund the restoration and maintenance to finish the project
Rainbow River Restoration: $1.8 million – cleanup project
West Inverness Trail Connector: $1.1 million – used to connect about 19 acres west of Whispering Pines Park to the state trail
Tsala Apopka Chain of Lakes: $700,000 – part of a long-term cleanup of the lake system
Whispering Pines Entrance: $1 million – new entrance off U.S. 41 planned
Halls River Multi-Use Path; $2.3 million – Backers had asked for $8.3 million but that didn’t pass muster. This is to help pay for a 10- to 12-foot-wide asphalt path from South Riverview Circle to U.S. 19 in Homosassa.
Crystal River Government Center: $1.35 million – for new city hall
Inverness Airport Phase 2: $9 million – The money would be used for infrastructure improvements for the second phase of the development of the 75-acre business-industrial park at the airport.
Michael D. Bates is a staff writer with the Citrus County Chronicle and can be reached at mbates@chronicleonline.com.
