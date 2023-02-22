TALLAHASSEE — House and Senate leaders said Wednesday the goal of the upcoming legislative session is to get priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis “across the finish line,” such as limiting lawsuits, expanding school choice and preventing “woke” investing.

Kathleen Passidomo

Passidomo

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner described “unprecedented cooperation” between the governor and leaders of the Republican-dominated Legislature as they spoke at the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Legislative Fly-in” at the Augustus B. Turnbull III Conference Center at Florida State University.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Paul Renner

Renner