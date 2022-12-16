Just a month after completing the most successful season in school history, the Lecanto football program was rocked on Friday when head coach Wyndell "Chop" Alexander was relieved of his coaching duties due to a violation of an unknown FHSAA policy.
FHSAA officials did not respond to requests regarding the violation.
The Panthers went 8-4 this season, including the program's first ever playoff victory, a 45-14 blowout victory Nov. 12 at Pasco in the Class 3S regional quarterfinals. The record-breaking season came to a close a week later with a regional semifinal loss at Zephyrhills.
Alexander went 16-14 in three seasons at Lecanto, including a perfect 6-0 mark against county rivals Citrus and Crystal River, as the Panthers won the county championship the past three seasons.
A press release from Lindsay Blair, spokeswoman for for the Citrus County School District, stated:
"Lecanto High School head football coach, Chop Alexander, has been relieved of his duties as head football coach, effective immediately. Principal Jason Koon informed players and coaching staff early this morning. This corrective action is the result of a violation of FHSAA policy. Alexander was hired as the football head coach in 2019. Alexander will remain in his instructional position at Lecanto High School. The Citrus County School District is working with FHSAA on this issue until it is resolved. The Citrus County School District and Lecanto High School will have no further comments on the matter at this time."
Alexander did not want to talk about the violation due to it being an ongoing issue but did have plenty to say about his time as head football coach at Lecanto and everyone who played a part in the success of the program.
"Administration, every single one of them, they're all first class and have always supported me with everything I needed to be successful here at Lecanto," he said. "And I want to thank all our teachers for being supportive with our kids and understanding that it's tough being student-athletes. And being able to work with me to help them achieve the goal of graduating. I want to thank our parents and everyone who has ever sponsored our program. And all my coaches. My wonderful coaching staff.
"I have to give props to my wife. She's my backbone. I couldn't do anything without her. She's a huge reason why any of this stuff happens. She's the key component why everything was as smooth as it was. And I want to give the glory to God to leading me here.
"And these are all kids who came up through the system and bought in. They trusted that what we were coaching was going to lead to them being successful. I just have to give my props to those kids. These kids are awesome."
Prior to becoming head football coach at Lecanto, Alexander was football defensive coordinator and head boys weightlifting coach at Citrus High. Alexander guided the weightlifting team to the Class 1A State Championship in 2019, the first ever weightlifting team title in the county. The Hurricanes crowned one individual state champion that season, had three more finish as runners-up and four more medalists to run away with the team title.
"That led to me getting the opportunity to step up and being the head coach here at Lecanto. I love this school. I always feel like it's a great day to be a Panther," Alexander said. "I promised Mr. Koon and I promised the school that anytime I decided to leave the program or had to step down I was going to leave it way better than it was before I stepped in, and I feel like we accomplished that.
"There's no ill will. My relationship with administration and everybody here on staff is still very amicable. I spoke to the kids this morning and it's all just going to be love. I'm a homegrown Citrus County boy. I'm 44 years old and I was born in Citrus Memorial Hospital. I love this area. This is God once again nudging me in another direction. This is my opportunity to write the next chapter of my life."
A pair of county football teams are now looking for new head coaches. McKinley Franklin recently stepped down at Citrus High after his third season in charge.