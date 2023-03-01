The Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA is looking to expand from its Lecanto home and open another facility in Inverness.
Local YMCA board members are initiating a plan and will meet with Hospital Corporation of America, which operates HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, about leasing property near downtown to build a new YMCA facility.
HCA leases the hospital and satellite properties from the Citrus County Hospital Board, which owns the hospital, the medical campus properties, and other properties nearby, on behalf of the public.
If property is to be leased and any building demolished to make way for a new YMCA, the hospital board would have to agree to the changes in the lease.
In an email to the hospital board attorney Bill Grant, YMCA board member Gerry Mulligan wrote that the YMCA was looking to lease 1.2 acres of undeveloped property bordered by West Grace Street and South Pine Avenue, which was part of the HCA lease with the hospital board.
Mulligan said the YMCA board wants to rent the property for the remaining 43 years of the lease for $1 per year.
“(The) YMCA would provide child care services for the staff members who work at the hospital at affordable prices,” Mulligan wrote Grant. “Expanded and available child care services will help HCA maintain proper staff levels at the hospital.”
There would also be additional benefits to hospital employees, he said.
“The YMCA provides healthy living benefits through exercise classes and exercise rooms for members. HCA would have the on-going opportunity to provide educational programs to the residents of the community at the facility,” Mulligan wrote.
Inverness and the surrounding area would also benefit, he said.
“The Y has specific programs dealing with Parkinson’s Disease, cancer, heart disease and weight loss. More generally, the Y promotes healthy living as a way of life. HCA experts would partner with the YMCA to get that message out to the community on a daily basis,” Mulligan wrote.
The cost of the project is estimated at $4 million -$5 million.
Another potential location going mostly unused and part of the lease is 123 South Pine Ave. in Inverness by State Road 44. The 123 South Pine Ave. property mentioned in the email as another potential location for a YMCA includes an existing office building currently used by HCA mostly for hospital storage.
That location is also close to the hospital and a nearly completed hotel that will primarily serve hospital health care staff.
Fred Hiers is a reporter at the Citrus Chronicle. Email him at fred.hiers@chronicleonline.com.