A Lecanto woman died after she walked in front of an oncoming vehicle while crossing a roadway in her hometown.

At around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 69-year-old woman walked north across State Road 44, east of the intersection with County Road 491, and into the path of a Dodge pickup truck, which collided with the pedestrian.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Contact Chronicle reporter Buster Thompson at 352-564-2916,  bthompson@chronicleonline.com or visit tinyurl.com/yxn2ahso to see more of his stories.