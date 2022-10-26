A Lecanto woman died after she walked in front of an oncoming vehicle while crossing a roadway in her hometown.
At around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the 69-year-old woman walked north across State Road 44, east of the intersection with County Road 491, and into the path of a Dodge pickup truck, which collided with the pedestrian.
First responders pronounced the woman dead at the crash scene.
According to FHP, the 31-year-old Crystal River man driving the truck, along with his passengers from Crystal River — a 31-year-old woman, a 3-year-old boy, and an 8-year-old girl — were uninjured.
