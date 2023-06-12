Sarah Duncan

Sarah Duncan

Sarah Duncan, a student from Lecanto Middle School, has been chosen to join a select group of middle and high school students from across the country in an extraordinary academic and career-oriented development experience.

The Junior National Young Leadership Conference, held in Washington, D.C., is part of the renowned Envision by WorldStrides family of programs, offering students the opportunity to broaden their horizons and engage in experiential learning beyond the confines of the classroom.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle