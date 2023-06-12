Sarah Duncan, a student from Lecanto Middle School, has been chosen to join a select group of middle and high school students from across the country in an extraordinary academic and career-oriented development experience.
The Junior National Young Leadership Conference, held in Washington, D.C., is part of the renowned Envision by WorldStrides family of programs, offering students the opportunity to broaden their horizons and engage in experiential learning beyond the confines of the classroom.
Sarah’s in academics and her commitment to excellence both inside and outside the classroom earned her a nomination from her teachers to attend this prestigious program. Notably, she has excelled in a variety of extracurricular activities, including cheerleading, cross country, track, tennis, and Future Farmers of America (FFA). Sarah’s dedication to her studies and her passion for learning have paved the way for her admission into the highly sought-after Biomedical Program at Crystal River High School, where she will begin her studies in the coming fall. With her sights set on becoming a surgeon, Sarah aspires to make a meaningful impact in the field of medicine.
Envision by WorldStrides has been empowering extraordinary students like Sarah for more than 35 years, providing them with unique opportunities to discover their passions, explore various career paths, and make a positive difference in the world. The organization is renowned for its commitment to fostering the personal and professional growth of young individuals, enabling them to reach their full potential.
The Junior National Young Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. is al platform that will allow Sarah and her peers to immerse themselves in a dynamic learning environment, interact with accomplished professionals, and gain valuable insights into leadership and career development.